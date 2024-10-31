ScotRail ticket office hours SLASHED in Elgin, Forres and Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

ScotRail ticket office hours SLASHED in Elgin, Forres and Keith

Some ticket offices will now be open less than two hours a day.

By David Mackay
ScotRail train at Elgin station.
Ticket office opening hours in Elgin will be reduced from next year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

ScotRail has announced plans to reduce ticket office opening hours in Elgin, Keith and Forres – but argue customers will receive more support than ever.

The rail operator has published proposals due to come into effect next year after a review of how passengers buy tickets.

It means the Keith ticket office will now be open less than two hours Monday to Thursday, while the Elgin office will shut more than two hours earlier than previously.

Across the network, 54 ScotRail ticket offices will have their opening hours reduce while 12 will have their times increase.

There will be no job losses as part of the changes with staff expected to take on other duties in the stations when not selling tickets.

How ticket office opening hours will change in Elgin, Keith and Forres

Previous Elgin opening hours

  • Monday to Saturday: 6.25am to 7.30pm
  • Sunday: 10.25am to 6.05pm

New Elgin opening hours

  • Monday to Thursday: 7am to 5pm
  • Friday: 7am to 6.45pm
  • Saturday: 6.45pm to 4.15pm
  • Sunday: 9.45am to 4.30pm

Weekly overall reduction in Elgin: 18hrs 10mins

Keith railway station sign.
The ticket office in Keith will now be open less than two hours Monday to Thursday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Previous Keith opening hours

  • Monday to Saturday: 6.38am to 1.42pm
  • Sunday: Closed

New Keith opening hours

  • Monday to Thursday: 9am to 10.45am
  • Friday: 7.45am to 12noon
  • Saturday: 9am to 1.45pm
  • Sunday: Closed

Weekly overall reduction in Keith: 26hrs 24mins

Scotrail strike network rail
ScotRail says the changes will benefit passengers. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Previous Forres opening hours

  • Monday to Saturday: 7.46am to 2.50pm
  • Sunday: Closed

New Forres opening hours

  • Monday to Thursday: 8am to 1.15pm
  • Friday: 7.45am to 12.15pm
  • Saturday: 8.45am to 1.45pm
  • Sunday: Closed

Weekly overall reduction in Forres: 11hrs 56mins

How many fares are still bought from ticket offices?

ScotRail says it carried out an assessment in 2021 of where customers were buying their tickets from.

The results showed that in the previous 10 years there had been a 50% reduction in the numbers being bought from counter staff.

Figures show that online sales, including through the app, has been the most popular method of buying tickets since 2022, now accounting for 43% of all sales.

About 20% of tickets are currently bought from self-service vending machines at stations.

Two ScotRail trains in Elgin.
ScotRail says staff will now be able to help passengers at the station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

And about 16% of sales are from ticket offices. However, ScotRail says 90% of those are from just 20 stations.

About 17% of tickets are bought on trains.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s customer operations director, said: “The independent passenger watchdog Transport Focus carried out an extensive consultation on these proposals, which received feedback from thousands of people across Scotland.

“We have listened to our customers and updated our proposals based on that feedback.

“These changes will provide a service that is better suited for today and the ticket-buying habits of our customers, as well as create an environment that improves safety and customer support.”

