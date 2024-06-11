Better off or a raw deal? How Elgin ScotRail fares compare to Central Belt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Better off or a raw deal? How Elgin ScotRail fares compare to Central Belt

The Press and Journal has compared journeys of a similar length to find out where is cheaper.

By David Mackay
ScotRail train at Elgin station.
ScotRail provides connections from Elgin to Aberdeen, Inverness and further afield. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

ScotRail has revealed train fares across the country have “no direct relationship” between the price and distance travelled.

The development came as the Press and Journal revealed tickets from Inverness can be double what passengers in the Central Belt pay.

It has prompted rail campaigners to repeat calls for a rethink about how the cost of journeys is calculated.

The Press and Journal has compared ScotRail ticket fares from Elgin to see how they compare to those in the Central Belt.

Are Elgin ScotRail fares more expensive than Central Belt?

The Press and Journal took the cheapest return fares from Elgin and compared them to journeys of similar length from Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The prices were then compared to the shortest driving distances between the stations to calculate the cost per mile.

And the figures revealed that while ScotRail fares are more expensive than some Central Belt journeys they are actually comparable, and in some cases cheaper, than others.

  • Edinburgh – Perth: £21.60 for 43.2 miles = 50p
  • Glasgow – Airdrie: £5.90 for 12 miles = 49.2p
  • Edinburgh – Kirkcaldy: £12.10 for 27 miles = 44.8p
  • Elgin – Forres: £5.80 for 13 miles = 44.6p
  • Elgin – Inverness: £15.70 for 38 miles = 41.3p
  • Edinburgh – Bathgate: £8.20 for 21 miles = 39p
  • Glasgow – Ayr: £13.40 for 35 miles – 38.3p
  • Elgin – Aberdeen: £23.90 for 65miles = 36.7p
  • Glasgow – Greenock: £8.80 for 24 miles = 36.7p
  • Edinburgh – Glasgow: £16.20 for 46 miles = 35.2p
  • Edinburgh – North Berwick: £8.80 for 27 miles = 32.6p

Why Elgin to Aberdeen trains can be cheaper than similar journeys

One area where Elgin commuters are getting a better deal on ScotRail fares than other areas is on journeys to Aberdeen.

Day returns are available on trips between Moray and the Granite City for a cheaper price of £23.90, while open returns that allow return travel over the next month cost £36.20.

Cheaper day returns are also available between Inverness and Perth.

Passengers getting off train at Elgin station.
Trains from Elgin to Aberdeen are cheaper per mile than similar journeys. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However, trips between Aberdeen and Dundee and some other cities in Scotland do not have cheaper day return prices available – making commuting more expensive per mile between them.

  • Edinburgh – Perth: £28.00 for 43 miles = 65.1p (open return)
  • Glasgow – Dundee: £47.80 for 80 miles = 59.8p (open return only)
  • Aberdeen – Dundee: £38.30 for 66 miles = 58.0p (open return only)
  • Elgin – Aberdeen: £36.20 for 65miles = 55.7p (open return)
  • Edinburgh – Perth: £21.60 for 43 miles = 50.2p (day return)
  • Elgin – Aberdeen: £23.90 for 65miles = 36.7p (day return)
  • Inverness – Perth: £39.50  for 112 miles = 35.3p (open return)
  • Inverness – Perth: £34.00 for 112 miles = 30.4p (day return)

How ScotRail fares are calculated

ScotRail has stressed its fares are not set on a per mile basis with the current rates all set when British Rail operated the network prior to 1997.

Transport Scotland now has power to control prices after the operator was nationalised in 2022.

Claire Dickie, ScotRail’s commercial director, said: “The fares in Scotland have never been set on a per mile basis, and while there are some differences in certain parts of the country, there is no direct relationship between fares and miles travelled.

ScotRail train at Elgin station.
Current ScotRail fare rates were set decades ago. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“The revenue generated from fares is essential to allowing ScotRail to run a service which is safe, reliable, and green, and reduce the burden on the public purse but we know that what customers want is a simple, affordable, and easy to understand fare system, and we are doing everything we can to deliver that.

“The current off-peak all-day trial is an example of a bold initiative that is reducing the cost of rail travel, and encouraging more people to travel by train.”

Conversation