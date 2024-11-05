Moray Woman hospitalised and driver fined following crash at busy Elgin roundabout The accident happened on the A96 near KFC. By Ross Hempseed November 5 2024, 12:20 pm November 5 2024, 12:20 pm Share Woman hospitalised and driver fined following crash at busy Elgin roundabout Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6620784/woman-hospitalised-driver-fined-elgin-roundabout-a96/ Copy Link 0 comment The accident happened on the A96 Reiket Lane roundabout. Image: Google Maps. A woman has been taken to hospital and a driver fined following a crash on a busy roundabout in Elgin. The two-vehicle accident happened around 6.15pm on Monday, November 4 near KFC at Reiket Lane. Emergency services including police and ambulance were sent to the scene, with one woman transported to hospital. An ambulance spokesperson said: “Our crews responded to a road traffic collision on the A96 in Elgin at 6.20pm on Monday and transported one patient to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.” Police confirmed the driver of one of the vehicles had been issued a fine. A police spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A96 Reiket Lane roundabout around 6.15pm on Monday, 4 November, 2024. “One woman attended hospital as a precaution. “One driver, a 41-year-old man, was issued with a fixed penalty notice for a road traffic offence.” To go with story by David Mackay. A96 roundabout confusion Picture shows; A96 roundabout at KFC. Elgin. David Mackay/DCT Media Date; 01/09/2023
Conversation