Woman hospitalised and driver fined following crash at busy Elgin roundabout

A woman has been taken to hospital and a driver fined following a crash on a busy roundabout in Elgin.

The two-vehicle accident happened around 6.15pm on Monday, November 4 near KFC at Reiket Lane.

Emergency services including police and ambulance were sent to the scene, with one woman transported to hospital.

An ambulance spokesperson said: “Our crews responded to a road traffic collision on the A96 in Elgin at 6.20pm on Monday and transported one patient to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.”

Police confirmed the driver of one of the vehicles had been issued a fine.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A96 Reiket Lane roundabout around 6.15pm on Monday, 4 November, 2024.

“One woman attended hospital as a precaution.

“One driver, a 41-year-old man, was issued with a fixed penalty notice for a road traffic offence.”