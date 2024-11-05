Keith couple celebrate 50 years of marriage with event at Elgin care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Keith couple celebrate 50 years of marriage with event at Elgin care home

Madge and Mike Buchan met during a barn dance in the 1970s.

By Ena Saracevic
Mike and Madge Buchan at wedding and today
Mike and Madge are celebrating 50 years of marriage. Image: Intobeige.

A Keith couple have marked 50 years of marriage with a celebration at an Elgin care home.

Spynie Care Home resident Madge and her husband Mike Buchan celebrated the special occasion at the end of last month.

The pair’s relationship blossomed after meeting at a barn dance in the village of Dipple in 1972.

Two years later, they tied the knot at St Rufus Kirk in Keith – on October 26, 1974.

Mike said the secret to the pair’s happy marriage is that they like to spend time together.

Mike and Madge Buchan on their wedding day
Mike and Madge tied the knot at St Rufus Kirk in Keith. Image: Intobeige.

During their marriage, the couple have enjoyed many holidays with their two children, Katrina and James, and more adventures abroad once they flew the nest.

The couple also have three granddaughters and a great-granddaughter with another great-grandchild due in November.

Madge devoted much of her life to caring for others at Weston House in Keith after holding roles at Baxters, Keith Community Centre and Asda in Huntly.

Meanwhile, Mike’s career in construction led to him working for Wimpey’s in the 1970s, Press Constructon, Turriff Construction, and finally, Scottish Water.

Mike is also an avid classic car enthusiast and still takes Madge out for summer drives in their cherished 1963 Hillman Minx.

Mike and Madge cutting a cake to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary
Their anniversary celebration included a tea party in Spynie Care Home. Image: Intobeige.

Double celebrations at Spynie Care Home

The pair celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with a special tea party where the pair cut the first slice of their cake.

Spynie Care Home also organised celebration for fellow resident, Jim McArthur, to mark his 100th birthday.

The Morayshire-born man was surrounded by his family, including one granddaughter who travelled from Australia for the occasion.

Married to Nan for more than 60 years, the couple raised three children and are blessed with 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, as well as one great-great grandchild.

Jim McArthur
Resident Jim McArthur celebrated his 100th birthday. Image: Intobeige.

Jim spent his entire life working on a farm before retiring and taking up running, a passion that led him to compete in marathons both at home and abroad.

The occasion was celebrated with a small family party at Spynie Care Home, which the Assistant Lord Lieutenant attended to offer congratulations.

A special highlight of the day was Jim’s pride in receiving a birthday card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Maggie Scott, home manager at Spynie Care Home, said: “It’s heart-warming to see the love and joy shared between families and friends during such significant moments.

“Both Jim and Madge’s celebrations are reminders of the wonderful lives our residents have led and the cherished memories they continue to create.”

Conversation