Keith couple celebrate 50 years of marriage with event at Elgin care home

A Keith couple have marked 50 years of marriage with a celebration at an Elgin care home.

Spynie Care Home resident Madge and her husband Mike Buchan celebrated the special occasion at the end of last month.

The pair’s relationship blossomed after meeting at a barn dance in the village of Dipple in 1972.

Two years later, they tied the knot at St Rufus Kirk in Keith – on October 26, 1974.

Mike said the secret to the pair’s happy marriage is that they like to spend time together.

During their marriage, the couple have enjoyed many holidays with their two children, Katrina and James, and more adventures abroad once they flew the nest.

The couple also have three granddaughters and a great-granddaughter with another great-grandchild due in November.

Madge devoted much of her life to caring for others at Weston House in Keith after holding roles at Baxters, Keith Community Centre and Asda in Huntly.

Meanwhile, Mike’s career in construction led to him working for Wimpey’s in the 1970s, Press Constructon, Turriff Construction, and finally, Scottish Water.

Mike is also an avid classic car enthusiast and still takes Madge out for summer drives in their cherished 1963 Hillman Minx.

Double celebrations at Spynie Care Home

The pair celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with a special tea party where the pair cut the first slice of their cake.

Spynie Care Home also organised celebration for fellow resident, Jim McArthur, to mark his 100th birthday.

The Morayshire-born man was surrounded by his family, including one granddaughter who travelled from Australia for the occasion.

Married to Nan for more than 60 years, the couple raised three children and are blessed with 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, as well as one great-great grandchild.

Jim spent his entire life working on a farm before retiring and taking up running, a passion that led him to compete in marathons both at home and abroad.

The occasion was celebrated with a small family party at Spynie Care Home, which the Assistant Lord Lieutenant attended to offer congratulations.

A special highlight of the day was Jim’s pride in receiving a birthday card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Maggie Scott, home manager at Spynie Care Home, said: “It’s heart-warming to see the love and joy shared between families and friends during such significant moments.

“Both Jim and Madge’s celebrations are reminders of the wonderful lives our residents have led and the cherished memories they continue to create.”