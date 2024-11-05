Lossiemouth’s James Leslie heading to Japan; Ross Gunn of Wick Academy embarks on Australian adventure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Lossiemouth’s James Leslie heading to Japan; Ross Gunn of Wick Academy embarks on Australian adventure

Two Breedon Highland League players are heading abroad.

By Callum Law
7 October 2023. This is from the Highland League Match between Lossiemouth FC and Wick Academy FC. PICTURE CONTENT: -Lossiemouth - James Leslie CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
7 October 2023. This is from the Highland League Match between Lossiemouth FC and Wick Academy FC. PICTURE CONTENT: -Lossiemouth - James Leslie CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE

Lossiemouth are set to be without James Leslie after this weekend until the festive period as he heads to Japan for work.

The Fochabers-based electrician and Coasters centre-back works for Grants of Dufftown and is heading for Hokkaido, Japan’s most northerly island, next week to help assemble a new distillery.

After Lossie’s R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup first round tie with Deveronvale on Saturday Leslie will be away for the following five weekends.

The 23-year-old said: “On Monday I’m off to Japan to help build a new distillery.

“It’s a good opportunity to go over. I was actually offered three trips and I wanted to do at least one.

“It’s disappointing to be missing some football, but at the same time it’s a really good opportunity.

“When I’ve said to people about it they’ve said ‘are there no electricians in Japan?’

“The company has built quite a few distilleries in Japan and also in places like Thailand and Jamaica. It’s something we specialise in and it’s good to be going over.

“I’ve been to Japan twice before in 2020 before Covid and in 2022, but they were just three-week trips and were smaller jobs. This is on a much larger scale.”

Leslie will be keeping an eye on Lossie

Although he’ll be hard at work in the Far East in the coming weeks, Leslie is already planning to try to keep himself sharp for a return to football and revealed colleagues who are already in Japan have been playing five-a-side.

He added: “I’ll miss a few games so it isn’t ideal from a football perspective, but hopefully the team do well.

“Japan’s nine hours ahead so I’ll be waking up in the middle of the night checking the score or checking before work in the morning to see how the boys have got on.

James Leslie in action for Lossiemouth.

“Pipe fitters from my work are already out in Japan and they’ve been playing five-a-side football twice a week.

“It’s 12 hour shifts every day over there, but I’ll be taking my running shoes and I’ll be trying to play some five-a-sides as well when I’m there to keep myself ticking over.

“We’ll be working from 7am to 7pm but I’ll do my best to keep myself fit and sharp.”

Coasters can pick up

Lossiemouth are winless in their last six matches in all competitions and are still without a permanent manager following the departure of Eddie Wolecki Black in August.

The Coasters are 16th in the table just two points above bottom of the table Strathspey Thistle.

However, Leslie believes Lossie are capable of improving their position.

He said: “We’re needing a couple of good results to get us going again and hopefully we can get that.

We played well against Buckie on Saturday but didn’t get anything out of the game (2-1 loss), but hopefully we can get a couple of wins to kickstart us again.

“We’ve got a good squad and I don’t think we should be where we are at the moment.

“It’s felt like every mistake we’ve made recently has been getting punished.”

Gunn on Australian adventure

Wick Academy’s Ross Gunn has moved to Australia and it remains to be seen whether he will stay Down Under long term.

The midfielder featured in the Scorries’ weekend Breedon Highland League loss against Nairn County, but has now jetted out to Melbourne to sample life in Australia.

Wick boss Gary Manson revealed Gunn, 23, has been considering making the move for a while, but may yet return to Harmsworth Park.

Manson said: “Ross has thought about moving to Australia before to possibly play football over there. He’s decided to go over just now for a couple of months to see how he finds it.

“Ross being away will leave a big hole in our team that we’ll need to try to fill.

Ross Gunn in action for Wick.

“He’s been excellent since he joined and won our player of the year award last season which says it all.

“We’ll have to cope without him and this is now a chance for someone else to step up and try to claim a starting spot.

“When Ross was thinking about what to do and he asked me about it I told him it could potentially be a life-changing move for him.

“If he ends up wanting to start a new life over there then fair play to him.

“I hope Ross enjoys his time over there and if he comes back then we’ll be happy to have him back because he’s still signed to ourselves.”

Macadie makes his return

Meanwhile, Wick have welcomed back winger Mark Macadie following a troublesome knee injury.

The 21-year-old has been on loan at North Caledonian League outfit Halkirk United and made his Academy comeback as a sub against Nairn at the weekend.

Manson added: “Mark’s still got a lot to offer and it’s a shame he’s been out for a while.

“Mark is someone that can hurt teams and is a real handful with his pace and power so he’ll be like a new signing for us.”

Conversation