Gallery: Crowds gather to mark Bonfire night in Inverness

Scores of families and spectators gathered to enjoy the city's annual fireworks display.

Natalie Stephen with her daughter Jessica (4) of Inverness enjoying the evening. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Natalie Stephen with her daughter Jessica (4) of Inverness enjoying the evening. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Michelle Henderson & Emma Grady

Spirits were high in Inverness tonight as thousands gathered for the city’s annual firework display.

Spectators braved the autumn chill to mark Bonfire Night and take in this year’s dazzling display at Bught Park.

The annual spectacle continues to draw in the crowds, with scores of families and friends wrapping up warm to enjoy the evening’s festivities.

Fly Agaric Fire Display Team put on a dazzling performance around the base of the bonfire, which was ignited by Provost Glynic Campbell Sinclair.

With one of Scotland’s largest bonfires, the crowds were kept warm as all eyes turned to the sky above.

Bright, vibrant colours illuminated the sky as the fireworks burst into life, accompanied by a soundtrack of carefully selected music.

The display was masterminded by award-winning Fireworx Scotland.

Meanwhile, away from Bught Park, spectators gathered at various local hotpots, including Inverness Castle, to enjoy the display from a bird’s eye view overlooking the city.

On Sunday, hundreds turned out for Elgin’s bonfire night display as crowds gathered at Mineralwell Park in Stonehaven to enjoy their take on the event.

Press and Journal photographer Sandy McCook was on hand to capture the evening’s top moments. 

Jessica (4) of Inverness enjoying the evening.
Nine year old Tor Clayton-Fregil of Inverness.
The Inverness fireworks at Bught Park.
Entertainers showing off their skills.
Crowds watching the bonfire.
Fireworks lighting up the sky.
Explosions of colourful fireworks lighting up Bught Park.
Family and friends enjoying the fireworks.
Lights fill the sky.
The bonfire burning bright.
Youngsters enjoying watching the bonfire.
Crowds enjoying watching the bonfire burn.
The bonfire at Bught Park.
Spectators enjoying watching the bonfire burn.
Filling the sky full of sparks.
Youngster having fun with a sparkler.
Youngster getting a good view to watch the bonfire.
Crowds watching the fireworks.
