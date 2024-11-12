Warnings Stagecoach buses could become stranded in winter after wave of Elgin redundancies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warnings Stagecoach buses could become stranded in winter after wave of Elgin redundancies

There have been job cuts at the depot after the firm warned some routes were "no longer sustainable".

By David Mackay
Buses parked at Elgin bus station with passengers queuing.
Stagecoach services from Elgin have been reduced after job cuts. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A Stagecoach driver has warned Elgin passengers potentially face becoming stranded on buses during the winter after swingeing staff cuts at the depot.

More than 20 posts are reported to have been axed locally as part of timetable reductions due to low passenger numbers.

The Press and Journal understands about half of the job cuts have been in the Elgin depot’s engineering team, which has been almost completely closed down.

It is understood only one person has been retained to keep all of the local buses in working order.

Now warnings have been raised the cutbacks could risk a rise in breakdowns with passengers left stranded in rural areas.

Stagecoach has stressed there has been no adverse impact on services since the changes were implemented.

‘Elgin drivers expected to drive unreliable buses that constantly break down’

A Stagecoach Bluebird employee, which covers Aberdeenshire and Moray, has told the Press and Journal only one person has been retained in the Elgin maintenance team.

The sole mechanic’s shift finishes about 2pm with cover provided the rest of the time from either Aberdeen or Inverness.

The employee said: “The redundancies came as a complete shock to everyone, but we were told the Bluebird side of the company was hemorrhaging money.

Silhoutted figure at Elgin bus station.
A Stagecoach employee has spoken out about their worries. Image: DC Thomson

“I think they just looked at a map and saw Elgin only 36 miles from Inverness, decided to cut the staff here and thought it won’t take too long to drive here.

“The reality of driving along the A96 is very different though.

“If the last bus of the day to Dufftown, which is about 6.30pm, then I have no idea how long you could be waiting if it breaks down.

“It’s going to be several hours, which is going to be pretty cold in winter.”

The Stagecoach employee told the Press and Journal break downs have been common in the Elgin fleet of buses.

A recent breakdown in Lhanbryde led to the bus being stranded for more than two hours, with passengers transferred to a following service.

Google image of Stagecoach depot in Elgin.
The engineering team at the Stagecoach depot in Elgin is almost entirely gone. Image: Google

The employee added: “There used to be 25 buses running out of Elgin, there’s 18 now after the cutbacks.

“I don’t know how one person is supposed to keep them all running. I myself have experienced breaking down more than once in one shift.

“They’ve brought newer buses through to help, but as we come into winter I can only imagine the chaos that looms ahead for the drivers.”

Stagecoach driver safety concerns in Elgin

Worries about the reliability of the Stagecoach fleet in Elgin come just weeks after a driver spoke out about bus station safety.

There have been concerns about anti-social behaviour in the area for several years after a 15-year-old boy was charged with starting a fire in Poundland.

Buses parked at Elgin bus station.
Worries about anti-social behaviour have been growing at Elgin bus station for several years. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Those fears have heightened after driver Keith Rollinson was killed by a 15-year-old, who pleaded guilty to punching and headbutting him in a drink-fuelled assault.

Meanwhile, there has been a rise in police calls to the Elgin bus station area for a variety of reasons.

Tackling anti-social behaviour has been identified as a key priority for Elgin’s long-term plan, which has £20 million to spend over the next 10 years.

Stagecoach stress passenger safety is priority

When Stagecoach announced timetable cuts in June the firm explained many services were “no longer sustainable”.

The firm stressed it would work with trade unions and staff to minimise job losses as much as possible.

Moving engineering works on Stagecoach buses from Elgin to Inverness was identified as an option to save money.

Stagecoach logo on bus.
Stagecoach has stressed passenger safety is its priority. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A Stagecoach North Scotland spokesperson said: “In the last few months, there have been several redundancies at our Elgin facility to optimise our operations.

“We’d like to reassure customers that safety and service are our top priority, and our entire fleet remains fully operational.

“Since these changes have been introduced there has been no adverse impact to services.”

