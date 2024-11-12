Warnings Stagecoach buses could become stranded in winter after wave of Elgin redundancies

A Stagecoach driver has warned Elgin passengers potentially face becoming stranded on buses during the winter after swingeing staff cuts at the depot.

More than 20 posts are reported to have been axed locally as part of timetable reductions due to low passenger numbers.

The Press and Journal understands about half of the job cuts have been in the Elgin depot’s engineering team, which has been almost completely closed down.

It is understood only one person has been retained to keep all of the local buses in working order.

Now warnings have been raised the cutbacks could risk a rise in breakdowns with passengers left stranded in rural areas.

Stagecoach has stressed there has been no adverse impact on services since the changes were implemented.

‘Elgin drivers expected to drive unreliable buses that constantly break down’

A Stagecoach Bluebird employee, which covers Aberdeenshire and Moray, has told the Press and Journal only one person has been retained in the Elgin maintenance team.

The sole mechanic’s shift finishes about 2pm with cover provided the rest of the time from either Aberdeen or Inverness.

The employee said: “The redundancies came as a complete shock to everyone, but we were told the Bluebird side of the company was hemorrhaging money.

“I think they just looked at a map and saw Elgin only 36 miles from Inverness, decided to cut the staff here and thought it won’t take too long to drive here.

“The reality of driving along the A96 is very different though.

“If the last bus of the day to Dufftown, which is about 6.30pm, then I have no idea how long you could be waiting if it breaks down.

“It’s going to be several hours, which is going to be pretty cold in winter.”

The Stagecoach employee told the Press and Journal break downs have been common in the Elgin fleet of buses.

A recent breakdown in Lhanbryde led to the bus being stranded for more than two hours, with passengers transferred to a following service.

The employee added: “There used to be 25 buses running out of Elgin, there’s 18 now after the cutbacks.

“I don’t know how one person is supposed to keep them all running. I myself have experienced breaking down more than once in one shift.

“They’ve brought newer buses through to help, but as we come into winter I can only imagine the chaos that looms ahead for the drivers.”

Stagecoach driver safety concerns in Elgin

Worries about the reliability of the Stagecoach fleet in Elgin come just weeks after a driver spoke out about bus station safety.

There have been concerns about anti-social behaviour in the area for several years after a 15-year-old boy was charged with starting a fire in Poundland.

Those fears have heightened after driver Keith Rollinson was killed by a 15-year-old, who pleaded guilty to punching and headbutting him in a drink-fuelled assault.

Meanwhile, there has been a rise in police calls to the Elgin bus station area for a variety of reasons.

Tackling anti-social behaviour has been identified as a key priority for Elgin’s long-term plan, which has £20 million to spend over the next 10 years.

Stagecoach stress passenger safety is priority

When Stagecoach announced timetable cuts in June the firm explained many services were “no longer sustainable”.

The firm stressed it would work with trade unions and staff to minimise job losses as much as possible.

Moving engineering works on Stagecoach buses from Elgin to Inverness was identified as an option to save money.

A Stagecoach North Scotland spokesperson said: “In the last few months, there have been several redundancies at our Elgin facility to optimise our operations.

“We’d like to reassure customers that safety and service are our top priority, and our entire fleet remains fully operational.

“Since these changes have been introduced there has been no adverse impact to services.”

