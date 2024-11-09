Postmistress retires after 29 years of service to Glenlivet Post Office

The postmistress of Glenlivet Post Office is retiring after being at the helm of the branch for 29 years.

Margaret Carmichael’s retirement marks the end of a career in the postal service spanning a total of 46 years, across three different locations.

Straight out of school, Margaret took her first career steps at Bridgend Post Office, where she worked for seven years.

She then moved on to Ballindalloch Post Office for the next decade.

Her time at Ballindalloch ended when she decided to take some time off to care for her elderly parents.

Later, when the owners of Bridgend Post Office were looking to sell, Margaret successfully applied to take on the branch at her home in Glenlivet, where she had lived since 1961.

She said: “I enjoyed being there to serve my community. It worked well having Glenlivet as part of my home.”

At the age of 83, Margaret has made the decision to retire.

She is looking forward to having more time to do gardening and to meet up with her sister.

Post Office thanks Glenlivet postmistress for years of service

Louise Duff, Post Office area manager, said: “I want to sincerely thank Margaret for running Glenlivet Post Office since May 1995.

“Plus, Margaret has also served in two different Post Offices.

“Margaret is very community-minded and cares about her rural community.

“I wish her a well-earned retirement.”

The demand for a Post Office in Glenlivet has gradually declined over Margaret’s tenure as postmistress.

Fewer people are staying in the village on a full-time basis, with a large increase of holiday homes.

Glenlivet Post Office closes on Monday, November 11. The nearest alternative branches are Ballindalloch and Tomnavoulin