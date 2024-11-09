Postmistress retires after 29 years of service to Glenlivet Post Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Postmistress retires after 29 years of service to Glenlivet Post Office

Margaret Carmichael's career in the postal service spans 46 years.

By Jamie Sinclair
Margaret Carmichael
Margaret Carmichael is looking forward to spending more time gardening and seeing her sister. Image: Post Office.

The postmistress of Glenlivet Post Office is retiring after being at the helm of the branch for 29 years.

Margaret Carmichael’s retirement marks the end of a career in the postal service spanning a total of 46 years, across three different locations.

Straight out of school, Margaret took her first career steps at Bridgend Post Office, where she worked for seven years.

She then moved on to Ballindalloch Post Office for the next decade.

Her time at Ballindalloch ended when she decided to take some time off to care for her elderly parents.

Later, when the owners of Bridgend Post Office were looking to sell, Margaret successfully applied to take on the branch at her home in Glenlivet, where she had lived since 1961.

She said: “I enjoyed being there to serve my community. It worked well having Glenlivet as part of my home.”

At the age of 83, Margaret has made the decision to retire.

She is looking forward to having more time to do gardening and to meet up with her sister.

Post Office thanks Glenlivet postmistress for years of service

Louise Duff, Post Office area manager, said: “I want to sincerely thank Margaret for running Glenlivet Post Office since May 1995.

“Plus, Margaret has also served in two different Post Offices.

“Margaret is very community-minded and cares about her rural community.

“I wish her a well-earned retirement.”

The demand for a Post Office in Glenlivet has gradually declined over Margaret’s tenure as postmistress.

Fewer people are staying in the village on a full-time basis, with a large increase of holiday homes.

Glenlivet Post Office closes on Monday, November 11. The nearest alternative branches are Ballindalloch and Tomnavoulin

