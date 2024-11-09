Highland League Cup results: Banks o’ Dee bag six against Nairn County

Banks o’ Dee romped into the quarter-finals of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup with a 6-0 victory against Nairn County.

Liam Duell, Lachie MacLeod, Max Alexander, Iain Vigurs were all on target and Chris Antoniazzi bagged a late brace for the Aberdeen side at Station Park.

After defeats in their last two outings this was a welcome return to form for Dee, who won the Highland League Cup at their first attempt in 2023. The draw for the last eight will be on Tuesday at 4pm.

For the Wee County their wait for a third League Cup success – having last lifted the trophy in 2011 – goes on.

Early action

Banks o’ Dee started well and Vigurs had a strike from 10 yards tipped over by goalkeeper Lewis Munro shortly before the Aberdeen side took the lead on 14 minutes.

A Vigurs free-kick from the right was headed down and although it was hard to see clearly what had happened, referee Stuart Randall quickly awarded a penalty for handball against Fraser Dingwall.

The appeals from County’s players were pretty limited and Duell fired the spot-kick into the top left corner.

Although the chances dried up after that it continued to be Dee who controlled most of the proceedings and they made it 0-2 in the 39th minute.

Duell’s header down was seized upon by MacLeod as Nairn defender Dingwall went to ground under pressure from the striker. With some inside the ground calling for a foul MacLeod drove into the box and finished into the top left corner from 14 yards.

Second half

At the start of the second period there was an extra intensity to Nairn’s play as they tried to mount a comeback.

A Kenny MacInnes free-kick from the right flank broke for Matthew Wright, who failed to hit the target from close range.

Then Jack Walker’s header from Andrew Greig’s corner was straight at goalkeeper Daniel Hoban before Wright lashed a shot over from the edge of the box.

But just shy of the hour mark a superb goal sealed Banks o’ Dee’s progression to the quarter-finals. Alexander weaved his way in from the left wing and curled a right-footed shot into the top right corner.

Dee were in no mood to let up and hit the woodwork in the 70th minute. Alexander crossed from the left and Duell’s attempt from 12 yards clattered off the crossbar.

But seconds later the visitors did notch their fourth when sub Michael Philipson and Alexander combined to tee up Vigurs inside the penalty area and he fired into the bottom left corner.

Dee’s fifth goal arrived eight minutes from time. Angus Dey lost possession in midfield which allowed sub Andy Hunter to race forward into the box, despite a few Nairn players being around him, Hunter managed to pull the ball back from close to the right byline for fellow sub Antoniazzi to score.

With the last kick of the game Antoniazzi found the net again. Jason Selbie’s ball forward wasn’t cleared by Dingwall and Antoniazzi took full advantage with a clinical finish from the edge of the box.

Other first round results

Buckie Thistle won 2-0 against Clachnacuddin at Victoria Park with Marcus Goodall and Liam Harvey getting the goals.

Brora Rangers triumphed in emphatic fashion against Keith at Kynoch Park. Andrew Macleod notched a hat-trick with Michael Finnis and Shane Sutherland also on target in a 5-0 win.

Brechin City edged past Inverurie Locos 2-1 at Glebe Park. Ryan Ferguson and Dayle Robertson had the hosts two up, but Mark Souter pulled a goal back for the Railwaymen. Robertson was then sent off, but Brechin held out in the closing stages.

Fraserburgh won 2-0 against Forres Mechanics at Bellslea with goals in either half from Josh Bolton and Connor Wood.

Huntly came from behind to win 5-2 against Wick Academy at Christie Park. Kyle Henderson and Ryan Sewell traded goals before Marc MacGregor restored the Scorries’ lead.

But Angus Grant levelled and then Alex Thoirs, Michael Clark and Sam Robertson scored for the Black and Golds, while Wick had Henderson sent off late on.

Deveronvale beat 10-man Lossiemouth 4-1 at Grant Park. Ben Hermiston put the Banffers ahead and after James Leslie levelled, Keane Matheson quickly put Vale back in front.

Things got worse for the Coasters with Liam Archibald sent off just before half-time and after the interval Olek Dlugosz got number three for Vale and Jack Mitchell completed the scoring.

Formartine United thrashed Rothes 8-1 at Mackessack Park in Ronnie Sharp’s first game in charge of the Speysiders.

Robert Ward bagged four for United, the third of which was a penalty, Taylor Thain scored a brace of own goals, while Julian Wade and Aaron Norris also found the net, Owen Alexander got Rothes’ goal.