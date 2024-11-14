Aberlour vet pursues dream of launching new practice in Craigellachie

An Aberlour woman is turning her dream of owning a veterinary practice into a reality.

After 14 years of working as a veterinarian, Stacey Douglas is seeking a new challenge and is now working towards establishing her own practice on Dufftown Road in Craigellachie.

Her plans for The Craig Vets were submitted to the local council on November 4, and a consultation is set to take place on November 22.

The 41-year-old explained to the Press and Journal that her passion for working with animals has always been at the heart of her career.

Her plans for the new practice are deeply personal.

Stacey committed to serving Craigellachie community

She is committed to serving both the animals and the community she loves.

She said: “I love the area and my client-base, as well as the community.

“I didn’t want to leave so starting a practice here seemed to be the right move.

“It’s healthy for there to be different practices with different strengths so clients can go to who suits them best.”

Stacey’s practice will offer farm and equine support as well as small animal services.

Unlike any other practice in Moray, she will also be providing stabling.

The Press and Journal previously reported the removal of out-of-hours care earlier this year.

This meant pet owners would have to make the trip to Aberdeen or Inverness with their critically ill pets.

Stacey plans for her clinic to offer an out-of-hours service.

She added: “My concern is that animals may be left to suffer overnight – and their owners with them – potentially with a poorer prognosis as a result.”

Aberlour vet ‘overwhelmed’ with support for Craigellachie project

One member of the public supported the plans and said: “Stacey is a great vet and well respected.

“I wish her every success with her planning application and future venture.”

Stacey said her friends and family are “so excited” with her plans to start the new clinic.

She has even received a letter of support from Richard Lochhead.

He said: “Given the amount of out-of-hours emergency veterinary services in the area, and Ms Douglas’ desire to address the issue, I feel that every consideration should be given to her project.

“I also understand that Ms Douglas intends to offer mixed veterinary services and will therefore require a site which meets very particular specifications. I would be keen that she receives support with this in mind.”