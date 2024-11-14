Aberlour vet pursues dream of launching new practice in Craigellachie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

Aberlour vet pursues dream of launching new practice in Craigellachie

Stacey Douglas plans to offer an out-of-hours service for the area.

By Ena Saracevic
The plans will be discussed later this month. Image: S Reid Designs.
An Aberlour woman is turning her dream of owning a veterinary practice into a reality.

After 14 years of working as a veterinarian, Stacey Douglas is seeking a new challenge and is now working towards establishing her own practice on Dufftown Road in Craigellachie.

Her plans for The Craig Vets were submitted to the local council on November 4, and a consultation is set to take place on November 22.

The 41-year-old explained to the Press and Journal that her passion for working with animals has always been at the heart of her career.

Her plans for the new practice are deeply personal.

Stacey committed to serving Craigellachie community

She is committed to serving both the animals and the community she loves.

She said: “I love the area and my client-base, as well as the community.

“I didn’t want to leave so starting a practice here seemed to be the right move.

“It’s healthy for there to be different practices with different strengths so clients can go to who suits them best.”

Stacey wants to serve animals and the community. Image: Stacey Douglas.

Stacey’s practice will offer farm and equine support as well as small animal services.

Unlike any other practice in Moray, she will also be providing stabling.

The Press and Journal previously reported the removal of out-of-hours care earlier this year.

This meant pet owners would have to make the trip to Aberdeen or Inverness with their critically ill pets.

Stacey plans for her clinic to offer an out-of-hours service.

She added: “My concern is that animals may be left to suffer overnight – and their owners with them – potentially with a poorer prognosis as a result.”

Aberlour vet ‘overwhelmed’ with support for Craigellachie project

One member of the public supported the plans and said: “Stacey is a great vet and well respected.

“I wish her every success with her planning application and future venture.”

Stacey said her friends and family are “so excited” with her plans to start the new clinic.

She has even received a letter of support from Richard Lochhead.

He said: “Given the amount of out-of-hours emergency veterinary services in the area, and Ms Douglas’ desire to address the issue, I feel that every consideration should be given to her project.

“I also understand that Ms Douglas intends to offer mixed veterinary services and will therefore require a site which meets very particular specifications. I would be keen that she receives support with this in mind.”

