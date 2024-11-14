Exclusive: Aberdeen set for world premiere of alt-rock legends new album

Aberdeen is set to host the world premiere of Scottish alt-rock legends F.O. Machete’s hotly anticipated first album in more than a decade.

Glasgow’s F.O. Machete will perform tracks from Mother of a Thousand for the first time at a headline show at Tunnels in the Granite City on Saturday, November 16.

Mother of a Thousand is set for release on February 14 next year but Aberdeen fans will get an early preview.

F.O. Machete, Natasha Noramly (bass, vocals) and Paul Mellon (guitar, vocals) exploded to prominence in 2004 and racked up acclaimed record releases and sell-out headline tours.

However, the band went on a long hiatus when Natasha moved to the United States in 2011.

After 13-years F.O Machete are back.

And Natasha insists they sound better than ever.

Natasha said: “In Aberdeen we will perform a lot of the new material, songs we have never played to anyone yet since recording them.

“We will play songs from the new record as we are really proud of it and want to start gigging the new material.

“Aberdeen will be the first time we have played these songs live.

“It is our best material yet.

“I feel like my life is complete at the moment because it is so good to have that creative bug fixed again.

“We have really progressed as a band and our song writing has become better.

“There are a lot more dynamics in the new songs, we have progressed as a band live and on record.”

‘When covid hit I was living in New York’

Formed in Glasgow in 2003, F.O. Machete released debut album My First Machete to acclaim the following year.

The band would release two albums and a number of EP’s before entering a long-term hiatus when Natasha moved across the Atlantic.

Natasha reveals the covid pandemic of 2020 the catalyst for her return to Scotland, and the band reigniting.

She said: “It was a long hiatus although we never officially broke up.

“I moved to America and had two kids which put a stop to the band for a while.

“When covid hit I was living in New York which was a hard place to be during that time.

“My husband is Scottish so we moved back to Glasgow and did the pandemic over here.

“Paul had been in a couple of other bands while I was away but wasn’t actually doing much when I got back, so we decided why not do something.

“It was around that time Last Night from Glasgow (record label) got in touch, initially about releasing our back catalogue.

“I was able to tell them we had started rehearsing and writing new material. They were delighted.”

‘The songs came thick and fast’

Having resumed writing and rehearsing F.O. Machete made their live comeback when supporting The Hedrons in Glasgow in February.

F.O. Machete’s comeback single Confetti Crown followed soon after and announced a triumphant return.

They followed with another superb release, Kicking Up Dust.

New single Skeletor is set for release on the eve of the Aberdeen show.

Natasha said: “We wrote a song that first afternoon we started rehearsing again.

“We get on so well as people and are friends so that link between us was never lost.

“The songs came thick and fast.

“I still believe our best songs are in front of us as well.”

Working with legendary producer

Imminent album Mother of a Thousand was recorded at Chem19 studios with renowned producer Paul Savage.

A founder member of The Delgados, Savage has produced bands including Deacon Blue, Mogwai, Belle and Sebastian, The Twilight and Arab Strap.

Natasha said: “Being back in the studio felt so good and we got on so well with Paul.

“It was an awesome experience as Paul really understands us and gets what we are trying to do.

“We also worked with another producer called Brian McNeill who produced all the recent Belle and Sebastien records.

“The two different recordings sit really well together.”