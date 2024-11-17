Family fun galore as Buckie Christmas gets off to a Kracker

Christmas came early to Buckie yesterday as hundreds of families turned out to take part in the town’s annual festive event.

The light switch-on, which is part of a larger menu of events held every year dubbed the Buckie Christmas Kracker, attracted spectators of all ages and included appearances from Santa and local traders alike.

Now more than a 10 years old, the event has continued to grow since its inception.

And this year, our photographer Jason Hedges attended with his camera in hand to capture the sights for those who could not attend in person. Below are some of his best shots from the event.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

