Family fun galore as Buckie Christmas gets off to a Kracker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Family fun galore as Buckie Christmas gets off to a Kracker

Our photographer Jason Hedges attends the Buckie Christmas Kracker event to capture the annual festive event.

Mr and Mrs Claus on a festive tractor. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Mr and Mrs Claus on a festive tractor. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Jamie Ross

Christmas came early to Buckie yesterday as hundreds of families turned out to take part in the town’s annual festive event.

The light switch-on, which is part of a larger menu of events held every year dubbed the Buckie Christmas Kracker, attracted spectators of all ages and included appearances from Santa and local traders alike.

Now more than a 10 years old, the event has continued to grow since its inception.

And this year, our photographer Jason Hedges attended with his camera in hand to capture the sights for those who could not attend in person. Below are some of his best shots from the event.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Dinosaurs made an appearance at Buckie Christmas Kracker. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fun on the fair rides. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Grinch with Bella Stewart aged 4. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Spectators wave at the parade. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Some Christmas fun. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cooper and Felicity McIntosh behind the wheel of the digger. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Boys Brigade Prize Draw released 5000 balls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Mandy Mair and Mrs Stewart checked the first 20 to see who has won. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Hold on tight! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Star Wars characters, Alter Armourer is Kathryn Reid, Kanan is Andrew Koger, Cody is Liam Fitzell and the Scout Trooper is Kevin Lee. Boy front left is Blair 4 and Lewis on the right 5. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Spectators film their moment with Santa. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A wave from the snowman. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cool Jam Cats perform. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Andersons Butchers team, Kurtis Newlands, Lisa Anderson, Lily Smith and Darren Anderson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Having fun on the rides. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Some ferris wheel fun. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Christmas jumpers on show with the pipe band. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kilts and Christmas jumpers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The pipe band also had some festive hats. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Plenty were seen having fun on the rides. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Spectators wrapped up for the cool day in Buckie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Saints Sled Dog Rescue, Lorna Simpson, Graham Robinson with Zadie, Sandra Robinson with Khalees and Andrew Grant with Loki. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fun and laughter on the rides. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Raising money for the Linzee Gordon Park Replacement is Sonya Warren, Holly Maybel-Garrow, Jessica Skater, Meghan Skene and Courtney Milton. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Festive smiles. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Outrage ride. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Everyone gathered to watch the fireworks. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

 

 

Conversation