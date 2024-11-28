Abandoned Moray: Timetable for ‘phased’ opening of new trampoline park on former Buckie meat factory site revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Abandoned Moray: Timetable for ‘phased’ opening of new trampoline park on former Buckie meat factory site revealed

We reveal the latest on work ongoing to build the Jump Station Trampoline park.

By Sean McAngus
The former pork factory site currently being transformed into a trampoline park. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The former pork factory site currently being transformed into a trampoline park. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A timeline has been set for the ‘phased’ opening of a new trampoline park being built at the site of a former pork factory in Buckie.

Buckie’s Station Park site was home to Grampian Country Foods until they shut down the factory in 2005.

Around 10 years later, Braidreef director Graham Cormack bought the site with the vision to transform it into the Jump Station Trampoline park.

Our coverage about the plans early on.

Since then, work has been going on the big transformation from meat processing plant to state-of-the-art trampoline park.

In 2022, the developers received a £200,000 grant from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

It went towards the £725,000 building costs in the first phase of the project.

Meanwhile, bank and private funding has also backed the project.

The site is currently undergoing major transformation. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Earlier this year, planning officials approved a building warrant for construction to start on the £1.26m Jump Station Trampoline park.

The new centre will include an indoor park comprising around 50 interlinked trampolines, a dodgeball court, mezzanine seating, a cafe and snack bars.

There will be seating for around 140 people in the cafe.

This facility will also have a specially designed changing room for children with learning difficulties ensuring it is inclusive for everyone.

Our report earlier this year about the building warrant approval. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson

It has been an eventful journey for the team of three who are carrying out this major project.

Graham said: ” It has been a long road with much of the work happening behind the scenes.

“It has been years of sorting out the demolition materials and sorting out the site.

“Soon, there will be more visible work taking place as much of the work has been out of sight.”

The former pork factory site. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added: “The support from HIE came at a critical time post-Covid, when businesses in the same sector were shutting down.

“It helped us get some bank funding.

“I have personally invested a substantial amount of money into this project too.

“There have been delays over the years with the project due to the material costs shooting up.

“However, we can’t wait to open this facility.”

The former pork factory site. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A local venue for clubs

He wants the new park to host gymnastic and trampoline clubs.

He explained: “I had been searching for a suitable site for years, but finding a location that met the minimum requirements of the International Association of Trampoline Parks was challenging.

“This facility is designed to meet the needs of gymnastics and trampoline clubs, as well as the Federation of International Gymnastics.

“There is currently no facility between Aberdeen and Inverness.”

The new facility will incorporate some old buildings currently on the site. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Some of the old buildings on the site are being incorporated into the design of the building.

He added: “We have made a conscious effort to incorporate existing structures into the new design.

“This approach reduces our carbon footprint and makes use of the available resources.”

He has also praised Moray Council’s planning officers and building standard officials for their help in going through the planning and building warrant processes.

When will it open?

What Jumpstation trampoline park Buckie will look like inside.

Mr Cormack has revealed when he hopes to open the new facility.

He said: “We are currently getting ready to put up the steel work.

“We are aiming for a phased opening for the facility in late summer next year.”

Vacant sites

This site have been highlighted by Scottish Government in a list documenting land which officials believe have potential for redevelopment across the country.

The report shows that last year the amount of derelict and urban vacant land in Scotland fell by 1%, continuing the downward trend since 2016.

Conversation