Abandoned Moray: Timetable for ‘phased’ opening of new trampoline park on former Buckie meat factory site revealed

A timeline has been set for the ‘phased’ opening of a new trampoline park being built at the site of a former pork factory in Buckie.

Buckie’s Station Park site was home to Grampian Country Foods until they shut down the factory in 2005.

Around 10 years later, Braidreef director Graham Cormack bought the site with the vision to transform it into the Jump Station Trampoline park.

Since then, work has been going on the big transformation from meat processing plant to state-of-the-art trampoline park.

In 2022, the developers received a £200,000 grant from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

It went towards the £725,000 building costs in the first phase of the project.

Meanwhile, bank and private funding has also backed the project.

Earlier this year, planning officials approved a building warrant for construction to start on the £1.26m Jump Station Trampoline park.

The new centre will include an indoor park comprising around 50 interlinked trampolines, a dodgeball court, mezzanine seating, a cafe and snack bars.

There will be seating for around 140 people in the cafe.

This facility will also have a specially designed changing room for children with learning difficulties ensuring it is inclusive for everyone.

It has been an eventful journey for the team of three who are carrying out this major project.

Graham said: ” It has been a long road with much of the work happening behind the scenes.

“It has been years of sorting out the demolition materials and sorting out the site.

“Soon, there will be more visible work taking place as much of the work has been out of sight.”

He added: “The support from HIE came at a critical time post-Covid, when businesses in the same sector were shutting down.

“It helped us get some bank funding.

“I have personally invested a substantial amount of money into this project too.

“There have been delays over the years with the project due to the material costs shooting up.

“However, we can’t wait to open this facility.”

A local venue for clubs

He wants the new park to host gymnastic and trampoline clubs.

He explained: “I had been searching for a suitable site for years, but finding a location that met the minimum requirements of the International Association of Trampoline Parks was challenging.

“This facility is designed to meet the needs of gymnastics and trampoline clubs, as well as the Federation of International Gymnastics.

“There is currently no facility between Aberdeen and Inverness.”

Some of the old buildings on the site are being incorporated into the design of the building.

He added: “We have made a conscious effort to incorporate existing structures into the new design.

“This approach reduces our carbon footprint and makes use of the available resources.”

He has also praised Moray Council’s planning officers and building standard officials for their help in going through the planning and building warrant processes.

When will it open?

Mr Cormack has revealed when he hopes to open the new facility.

He said: “We are currently getting ready to put up the steel work.

“We are aiming for a phased opening for the facility in late summer next year.”

Vacant sites

This site have been highlighted by Scottish Government in a list documenting land which officials believe have potential for redevelopment across the country.

The report shows that last year the amount of derelict and urban vacant land in Scotland fell by 1%, continuing the downward trend since 2016.