Project to transform former site of Buckie meat factory into trampoline park moves forward

In 2005, Grampian Country Food Group shut down its pork processing factory in Buckie to finance expansion elsewhere in Scotland.

By Sean McAngus
Demolition work at the site happening back in December. Image: Facebook/ Jumpstation Trampoline Park Buckie
The radical transformation of a derelict former pork factory in Buckie into a trampoline park has taken a major step forward.

Buckie’s Station Park site was previously home to Grampian Country Foods until they shut down the factory.

Since 2016, there has been work behind the scenes on proposals to revitalise the meat processing plant by turning it into a fun family facility.

Grampian Country Food Group’s pork factory when it was in operation.  Image: Anna Hellberg

Developer Braidreef had previously worked on the project with Infinity Trampoline Park which has facilities in Inverness and Cardiff, but both parties mutually agreed not to proceed.

In 2022, they received a £200,000 grant from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

It will go towards the £725,000 building costs in the first phase of the project.

Meanwhile, the rest of the remaining bank and private funding has already been secured for the project.

HIE officials believe the trampoline park will enhance the visitor offering by creating an attraction to encourage people to come and stay longer.

As well as potential benefits for other local businesses.

What’s next?

Now planning officials have approved a building warrant for construction to start on the £1.26m Jump Station Trampoline park.

The new centre will include an indoor park comprising around 50 interlinked trampolines, a dodgeball court, mezzanine seating and a café.

Up to 40 jobs are expected to be created, all paying at least the real living wage.

What Jumpstation trampoline park Buckie will look like inside.

Braidreef director Graham Cormack previously revealed his hopes for the trampoline park.

He told the Press and Journal: “The Jump Station Trampoline park is the first stage and we have plans to expand the site in the future.

“We have been working hard over the past few years to bring this project to fruition and look forward to delivering this much needed multi-activity venue to the area.

“Highlands and Islands Enterprise becoming involved was a significant boost in the current climate especially just after coming through the pandemic.”

He added: “There’s no getting away from the fact this project has been a long time in the making – it was seriously de-railed with covid and the surge in construction costs following covid.”

