Teenager charged over ‘attempted murder’ after alleged stabbing in Elgin

A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with an “attempted murder” after an alleged stabbing in Elgin.

The incident occurred in the town’s High Street close to North Street at around 7.20pm on Saturday, November 17.

It involved a 15-year-old male who was allegedly stabbed.

Police and ambulance were dispatched to the scene, with a police cordon erected around the area, including at the nearby bus station.

The casualty was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital after the incident but was later released.

Police have now arrested and charged a 16-year-old male.

A spokesperson said: “A 16-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder on a 15-year-old boy on High Street, Elgin on Saturday, November 16.

“He is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Tuesday, November 19.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”