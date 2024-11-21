Elgin’s Christmas light switch-on SAVED after weather fears triggered cancellation talks

Elgin’s Christmas light switch-on event has been saved despite safety fears over weather, organisers have confirmed.

The event, which was scheduled for this Saturday, was due to be called off amid extreme conditions set to be brought about by Storm Bert.

Organisers Elgin BID held emergency talks this morning regarding its cancellation, but the yearly event has been saved at the last minute.

Fears that the switch on was in jeopardy first began when the Elgin Outdoor Farmer’s Market said they were pulling out of proceedings over “health and safety” fears over extreme weather.

The market, which is normally held outdoors on the Elgin Plainstones, said predicted 50mph winds had forced them to “cancel”.

That prompted organisers to pull together at their headquarters at 9am this morning for emergency talks regarding the event’s future.

But, following the conclusion of that meeting, it has been confirmed that the event will still go ahead, thanks to some help from local businesses.

St Giles Shopping Centre has stepped in to host the Christmas market, which will shelter vendors from the conditions.

Meanwhile, live entertainment which was set to take place on the stage, will now be hosted in St Giles Church.

In welcome news for Christmas revellers Elgin BID also confirmed all other events will continue as normal despite the harsh weather.

Local venues save Elgin’s Christmas

An Elgin BID spokesperson said: “Elgin BID is thrilled to announce that our much-loved Christmas Light Switch-On is going ahead this Saturday, November 23 thanks to the unwavering support of our amazing local venues!

“While forecasts of 56 mph winds forced the cancellation of our Farmers’ Market and outdoor stage plans, the community spirit has truly shone through to save the day.

“The St Giles Centre has generously stepped in to host our fantastic stallholders in a cozy indoor market, ensuring everyone can still enjoy the festive shopping experience.

“At the same time, St Giles Church has opened its doors to provide a warm and welcoming space for all our live acts, turning their stage into a hub of music and cheer.”

Weather warnings issued for weekend

Warnings for snow, ice, wind and rain have all been issued up until 9am on Sunday.

It comes as winds of over 60mph are set to batter the north of Scotland this weekend, after days of freezing temperatures.

Weather warnings for wind, rain, snow and ice have also been issued which are set to last until 9am on Sunday according to the latest forecasts.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s snow and ice warning has been upgraded to ‘amber’.

The Met Office warns that “heavy snow will spread northeastwards on Saturday morning with accumulations up to 20cm “likely”.