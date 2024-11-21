Elgin’s Christmas light switch-on SAVED after weather fears triggered cancellation talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin’s Christmas light switch-on SAVED after weather fears triggered cancellation talks

St Giles shopping centre steps in to host festive market after fears over high winds.

By Graham Fleming
The annual event has been saved. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Elgin’s Christmas light switch-on event has been saved despite safety fears over weather, organisers have confirmed.

The event, which was scheduled for this Saturday, was due to be called off amid extreme conditions set to be brought about by Storm Bert.

Organisers Elgin BID held emergency talks this morning regarding its cancellation, but the yearly event has been saved at the last minute.

Fears that the switch on was in jeopardy first began when the Elgin Outdoor Farmer’s Market said they were pulling out of proceedings over “health and safety” fears over extreme weather.

The market, which is normally held outdoors on the Elgin Plainstones, said predicted 50mph winds had forced them to “cancel”.

Christmas has been saved at the last minute by local Elgin venues. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

That prompted organisers to pull together at their headquarters at 9am this morning for emergency talks regarding the event’s future.

But, following the conclusion of that meeting, it has been confirmed that the event will still go ahead, thanks to some help from local businesses.

St Giles Shopping Centre has stepped in to host the Christmas market, which will shelter vendors from the conditions.

Meanwhile, live entertainment which was set to take place on the stage, will now be hosted in St Giles Church.

In welcome news for Christmas revellers Elgin BID also confirmed all other events will continue as normal despite the harsh weather.

Local venues save Elgin’s Christmas

An Elgin BID spokesperson said: “Elgin BID is thrilled to announce that our much-loved Christmas Light Switch-On is going ahead this Saturday, November 23 thanks to the unwavering support of our amazing local venues!

“While forecasts of 56 mph winds forced the cancellation of our Farmers’ Market and outdoor stage plans, the community spirit has truly shone through to save the day.

“The St Giles Centre has generously stepped in to host our fantastic stallholders in a cozy indoor market, ensuring everyone can still enjoy the festive shopping experience.

The Moray Concert Brass on stage with traditional carols. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“At the same time, St Giles Church has opened its doors to provide a warm and welcoming space for all our live acts, turning their stage into a hub of music and cheer.”

Weather warnings issued for weekend

Warnings for snow, ice, wind and rain have all been issued up until 9am on Sunday.

It comes as winds of over 60mph are set to batter the north of Scotland this weekend, after days of freezing temperatures.

Weather warnings for wind, rain, snow and ice have also been issued which are set to last until 9am on Sunday according to the latest forecasts.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s snow and ice warning has been upgraded to ‘amber’.

The Met Office warns that “heavy snow will spread northeastwards on Saturday morning with accumulations up to 20cm “likely”.

