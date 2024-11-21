Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin issues sharper, stronger, faster demand in bid to ramp up Premiership form further

Boss Jimmy Thelin has challenged Aberdeen to get sharper, stronger and quicker in the bid to further improve their red-hot Premiership form.

Under Swede Thelin, the Dons have raced to an 11-game unbeaten start to the league campaign, with 10 wins and one draw.

In-form Aberdeen are level on points at the top of the Premiership table with defending champions Celtic, with the Parkhead side holding a superior goal difference.

Thelin’s side have also opened up a nine-point chasm on third-placed Rangers.

But Thelin wants more and drives for constant improvement in the “journey” to bring success back to the club.

He said: “We know we have to improve things all the time and be a little bit sharper as a team in our decisions.

“Also we have to be a little faster in some parts, a little bit stronger in some areas.

“That’s the things we work on and hopefully it’s going to be a little bit better every week.

“That’s the only way I know and that’s the only way we work.

“And hopefully with each game we can show we are a bit better than before.

“It’s more about staying true to the journey we are into and how we want our team to play – and how we want to show our fans we are getting better.

“That’s a long-term process from the beginning.”

Aberdeen players all helping one another

Under Thelin, Aberdeen are in the midst of the best start to a league campaign in the club’s 121-year history.

At one point this season, the Dons were the only team in the top-50 European leagues ranked by governing body Uefa to have a 100% record in all competitions.

That ran to 13 straight victories before the Dons winning run came to an end with a 2-2 draw against Celtic at Parkhead last month.

Aberdeen’s unbeaten streak in the Premiership is now 20 games, stretching back to last season.

Under the guidance of interim boss Peter Leven, the Reds finished last season with a nine-game unbeaten return in the league.

Thelin has not only maintained their momentum, but ramped it up.

The Dons boss says his players are all helping and driving one another during training in the bid for the team to reach even higher levels.

Even if they are competing for the same starting slot.

He explained: “At Cormack Park the atmosphere is great as the players are all helping and giving tips to one another.

“They do that when we train and also in the dressing room.

“Even if they are competing in the same position, they are giving tips to each other.

“Such as how to attack certain spaces, how to grow as a player.

“Although they compete internally for a position, they still help one another and that says a lot about their character.”

‘You have to be hungry’

Long undefeated league runs are not a new experience for the 46-year-old.

Last season, he led Elfsborg to 12 wins and two draws in a 14-game league streak between mid-April and the end of July.

That moved Elfsborg into a title race, only losing out on the Allsvenskan crown to Malmo on goal difference.

Thelin refuses to draw comparisons, though, and insists his only focus is his hunger to deliver future success at Aberdeen.

Thelin said: “As long as you work in this business, you can’t think about what you have achieved, or not achieved.

“You have to just be hungry where you are.

“It’s a new context, a new club, and new team I work with.

“We have to use the opportunities we have here – I don’t think about before.

“I can’t compare as it’s different… different seasons, different team and it’s still early in the season.

“Of course we are happy with the results, but we also know how many good teams are in this league.

“We have to keep trying to get better.”