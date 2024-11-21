Revealed: Long-awaited development of former Ironworks site is ‘on hold’

The long-awaited development of the former Ironworks site is currently “on hold,” the Press and Journal has learned.

More than two years ago, local councillors approved plans to demolish the beloved Academy Street music venue to make way for a hotel.

Bricks Group secured planning permission to replace the Ironworks with a Courtyard by Marriott hotel, featuring 155 rooms, a café, a restaurant, and two gyms, as part of a £30 million project.

However, nearly two and a half years later, there has been no sign of the demolition, with the former concert venue standing eerily empty since the last performance in February 2023.

Hotel project replacing the Ironworks is ‘on hold’

The Press and Journal spoke with Bricks Group today – confirming the project is currently “on hold.”

A spokesman said: “Courtyard by Marriott project is still on hold due to market conditions.”

The P&J has asked if they could specify for how long it will be “on hold”, however no reply has been received.

The site’s redevelopment is scheduled to be finished by 2025 according to the council’s recently updated Inverness Strategy.