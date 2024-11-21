Inverness Revealed: Long-awaited development of former Ironworks site is ‘on hold’ Bricks Group secured planning permission two years ago to build a 155-bedroom Courtyard by Marriott hotel. The Ironworks closed its doors in February 2023. Image: Sandy McCook By Alberto Lejarraga November 21 2024, 6:50 pm November 21 2024, 6:50 pm Share Revealed: Long-awaited development of former Ironworks site is ‘on hold’ Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6634159/ironworks-inverness-hotel-on-hold/ Copy Link 0 comment The long-awaited development of the former Ironworks site is currently “on hold,” the Press and Journal has learned. More than two years ago, local councillors approved plans to demolish the beloved Academy Street music venue to make way for a hotel. Bricks Group secured planning permission to replace the Ironworks with a Courtyard by Marriott hotel, featuring 155 rooms, a café, a restaurant, and two gyms, as part of a £30 million project. However, nearly two and a half years later, there has been no sign of the demolition, with the former concert venue standing eerily empty since the last performance in February 2023. The new Courtyard by Marriott is supposed to have 155 bedrooms, a cafe, a restaurant and two gyms. Image: Bricks Group Hotel project replacing the Ironworks is ‘on hold’ The Press and Journal spoke with Bricks Group today – confirming the project is currently “on hold.” A spokesman said: “Courtyard by Marriott project is still on hold due to market conditions.” The Ironworks remains on Academy Street with no sign of demolition as the hotel project is “on hold”. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson The P&J has asked if they could specify for how long it will be “on hold”, however no reply has been received. The site’s redevelopment is scheduled to be finished by 2025 according to the council’s recently updated Inverness Strategy.
