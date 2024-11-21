Revealed: Long-awaited development of former Ironworks site is ‘on hold’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Long-awaited development of former Ironworks site is ‘on hold’

Bricks Group secured planning permission two years ago to build a 155-bedroom Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

Ironworks building
The Ironworks closed its doors in February 2023. Image: Sandy McCook
By Alberto Lejarraga

The long-awaited development of the former Ironworks site is currently “on hold,” the Press and Journal has learned.

More than two years ago, local councillors approved plans to demolish the beloved Academy Street music venue to make way for a hotel.

Bricks Group secured planning permission to replace the Ironworks with a Courtyard by Marriott hotel, featuring 155 rooms, a café, a restaurant, and two gyms, as part of a £30 million project.

However, nearly two and a half years later, there has been no sign of the demolition, with the former concert venue standing eerily empty since the last performance in February 2023.

Courtyard by Marriott intended project
The new Courtyard by Marriott is supposed to have 155 bedrooms, a cafe, a restaurant and two gyms. Image: Bricks Group

Hotel project replacing the Ironworks is ‘on hold’

The Press and Journal spoke with Bricks Group today – confirming the project is currently “on hold.”

A spokesman said: “Courtyard by Marriott project is still on hold due to market conditions.”

The Ironworks in snow
The Ironworks remains on Academy Street with no sign of demolition as the hotel project is “on hold”. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

The P&J has asked if they could specify for how long it will be “on hold”, however no reply has been received.

The site’s redevelopment is scheduled to be finished by 2025 according to the council’s recently updated Inverness Strategy.

Conversation