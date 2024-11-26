RAF Lossiemouth colleagues pay tribute to young Air Specialist David Enbom

Tributes have been paid to a young RAF Lossiemouth Air Specialist who passed away last week.

David Enbom, who had served at RAF Lossiemouth since August 2023, died on Saturday, November 23.

Known as Davey to his friends, the Moray local was a hugely popular member of the Engineering and Logistics Wing.

David attended St Gerardine’s Primary School and Lossiemouth High School, where he excelled at sports.

He then followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather and joined the RAF in 2023.

After completing his initial training at RAF Halton in May 2023, David trained as a Logistics Supplier at MOD Worthy Down.

He then returned home to Moray for his first RAF posting last August.

RAF Lossiemouth has issued a moving tribute three days after David’s passing.

On a post on its website, RAF Lossiemouth said David’s death is “deeply felt” by all members.

The institution is supporting his mother Donna, father Steven, sister Chelsie, his Grandparents and his wider family and friends at this sad time.

Several former colleagues have shared some beautiful words in his memory.

AS1 William Waddell, Supply Control and Accounting Flight, wrote: “The loss of David from our lives will be a wound that will take a long time to heal.

“He wasn’t just our friend or colleague, he was a son, brother and loved member of a big family.

“We will miss him in ways words can’t quite describe.

“Ever the confidant of many, he was always a person who was there for everyone, any time of the day.

“We will always remember him as a funny wee boy, who was always laughing, brightening up our day.”

AS1 Jordan Roberts, Supply Control and Accounting Flight, said: “Having only met David in May, we quickly became close friends, as if we’ve known each other a lifetime.

“A fun individual who never failed to make anyone laugh, whether it be in the office or out on a social.

“A record of 10 wins in a row at pool, he’d hustle his way, fuelled with several cans of Monster and Scotmid’s Steak Pies.

“Don’t worry, David, your record still stands on top over everyone!”

Meanwhile, Squadron Leader Jack Savage, Officer Commanding, RAF Lossiemouth Logistics and Supply Squadron, said: “The news of AS1 Enbom’s death has hit the Squadron hard.

“Although he initially came across as quiet, it quickly became clear that Davey was a sharp-witted character with a real spark.”

Highly popular and with a cheeky personality

Sgt Garry Russell, Senior NCO Secondary Accounts, Supply Control and Accounting Flight, added: “With an exceptional work ethic and strong commitment to his role, he was a respected and trusted member of the SCAF team.

“Highly popular with a cheeky personality, he was always at the centre of any banter within the office where he made everyone around him feel valued and included.”

Warrant Officer Neil Mackie, Squadron Warrant Officer, Logistics Support Squadron, wrote: “AS1 David Enbom was a genuinely very polite character who was hard working and always willing to get involved in wider aspects of Sqn & Service life.

“Being a very popular member of the Logistics Support Squadron, his tragic loss has been devastating, and he will be sorely missed by everyone whom he worked with, the wider Station and local community.”

Wing Commander Sharon Evelegh-Hall, Officer Commanding, RAF Lossiemouth Engineering and Logistics Wing, said: The tragic and untimely loss of AS1 David Enbom has sent shockwaves not only through his Flight and Squadron but across the whole unit.

“In spite of his relatively short time in the RAF, his impact was extensive.

“David will be sorely missed but his legacy and our memories will endure.”