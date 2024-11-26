Don Cowie backs Ross County’s substitutes to impact games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie backs Ross County’s substitutes to impact games

The Staggies manager says his substitutes are making positive contributions in ways other than finding the net.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Ross County manager Don Cowie has backed his substitutes to make an impact in matches – despite just one goal coming from a player from the bench in the league this season.

Aberdeen have scored more goals from their substitutes than any other team in the league this season with eight goals coming from the bench.

This is one goal more than Celtic who took their tally to seven thanks to a double from Adam Idah in the 4-1 win against Hearts at the weekend.

Alex Samuel’s goal in a 3-3 draw with St Johnstone in September is the sole goal for County in the same category with County and Rangers bottom of the rankings with only one goal from the bench this term.

Alex Samuel came off the bench with eight minutes to go and scored Ross County’s second goal in a 3-3 draw with St Johnstone this season. Image: SNS.

Subs can impact games without goals

Cowie, however, whose side face champions Celtic this weekend in Glasgow, said: “I believe we’ve got a strong squad, so I feel that I can turn to the bench and make five subs every game without the quality on the pitch changing.

“It’s about them being ready. It comes down to the individual to come on and make an impact when they do get on the pitch, and obviously the scenarios in the games vary.

“You might be looking for goals, or you might be looking to defend, so that will affect the changes you make.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin applauds supporters after the 4-1 Premiership win against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has had the most goals from his subs in the league. Image: SNS

“Aberdeen will naturally be at the top because they are flying high and winning a lot of games comfortably, so they are always able to play on the front foot and score lots of goals.

“We can’t compare ourselves to any other team, it’s just about us being better as a group and making sure everyone has an impact.

“On Saturday, we won the game of football (2-1 against Motherwell), but we didn’t score with substitutes coming on.

“They certainly helped us win, and that’s what I focus on – making sure they come on and they are prepared to help us get the result we want.”

Connor Randall in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Cowie is pleased with the strength in depth of his squad.

He said: “I don’t see it as a starting 11.

“I see it as a really good squad that we’ve got, and I don’t think there’s much between the players in that squad.

“That’s my honest opinion, and that’s maybe why I change a few players in each game.

“I look at the opposition we’re playing and try to nullify their threats while hurting them in a positive manner, so I genuinely don’t see it as a starting team.

“There probably isn’t such a thing as a starting 11 nowadays.

“With the five subs, you always have that option to change within the game as well, so it’s about giving yourself the best base to work from at the start of the game. That’s what we try to do.”

Options to replaced banned Randall

County’s victory over Motherwell moved them into eighth place in the Premiership ahead of this weekend’s clash at Celtic Park.

The Staggies will be without captain Connor Randall, who picked up what Cowie felt was a harsh yellow card meaning he will be suspended against the Hoops.

Cowie added: “I couldn’t believe that Connor got booked on Saturday.

“If anything, he got fouled, but he got booked, and that means now we don’t have him.

“There was always the potential that he was going to miss a game in the next few weeks if he got booked, and it’s this one.

“We have plenty of options, so it’s up to the players this week to put themselves forward and suggest they want to play.

“Between Victor Loturi, Charlie Telfer, Scott Allardice and Aidan Denholm – who all didn’t start last weekend – we have players I have a lot of belief in.

“It’s up to them now to potentially play this Saturday.”

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation