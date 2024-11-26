Don Cowie backs Ross County’s substitutes to impact games

Ross County manager Don Cowie has backed his substitutes to make an impact in matches – despite just one goal coming from a player from the bench in the league this season.

Aberdeen have scored more goals from their substitutes than any other team in the league this season with eight goals coming from the bench.

This is one goal more than Celtic who took their tally to seven thanks to a double from Adam Idah in the 4-1 win against Hearts at the weekend.

Alex Samuel’s goal in a 3-3 draw with St Johnstone in September is the sole goal for County in the same category with County and Rangers bottom of the rankings with only one goal from the bench this term.

Subs can impact games without goals

Cowie, however, whose side face champions Celtic this weekend in Glasgow, said: “I believe we’ve got a strong squad, so I feel that I can turn to the bench and make five subs every game without the quality on the pitch changing.

“It’s about them being ready. It comes down to the individual to come on and make an impact when they do get on the pitch, and obviously the scenarios in the games vary.

“You might be looking for goals, or you might be looking to defend, so that will affect the changes you make.

“Aberdeen will naturally be at the top because they are flying high and winning a lot of games comfortably, so they are always able to play on the front foot and score lots of goals.

“We can’t compare ourselves to any other team, it’s just about us being better as a group and making sure everyone has an impact.

“On Saturday, we won the game of football (2-1 against Motherwell), but we didn’t score with substitutes coming on.

“They certainly helped us win, and that’s what I focus on – making sure they come on and they are prepared to help us get the result we want.”

Cowie is pleased with the strength in depth of his squad.

He said: “I don’t see it as a starting 11.

“I see it as a really good squad that we’ve got, and I don’t think there’s much between the players in that squad.

“That’s my honest opinion, and that’s maybe why I change a few players in each game.

“I look at the opposition we’re playing and try to nullify their threats while hurting them in a positive manner, so I genuinely don’t see it as a starting team.

“There probably isn’t such a thing as a starting 11 nowadays.

“With the five subs, you always have that option to change within the game as well, so it’s about giving yourself the best base to work from at the start of the game. That’s what we try to do.”

Options to replaced banned Randall

County’s victory over Motherwell moved them into eighth place in the Premiership ahead of this weekend’s clash at Celtic Park.

The Staggies will be without captain Connor Randall, who picked up what Cowie felt was a harsh yellow card meaning he will be suspended against the Hoops.

Cowie added: “I couldn’t believe that Connor got booked on Saturday.

“If anything, he got fouled, but he got booked, and that means now we don’t have him.

“There was always the potential that he was going to miss a game in the next few weeks if he got booked, and it’s this one.

“We have plenty of options, so it’s up to the players this week to put themselves forward and suggest they want to play.

“Between Victor Loturi, Charlie Telfer, Scott Allardice and Aidan Denholm – who all didn’t start last weekend – we have players I have a lot of belief in.

“It’s up to them now to potentially play this Saturday.”

