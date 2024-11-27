Go-ahead for 174 homes at Buckie – but concerns over lack of buses and too much colour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

Go-ahead for 174 homes at Buckie – but concerns over lack of buses and too much colour

Officers recommended granting planning permission for the housing development to the east of Barhill Road.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Barhill Road, Buckie. Image: Google Streetview
Proposals to build 174 homes on the outskirts of Buckie have been given the go-ahead.

Officers recommended granting planning permission for the housing development to the east of Barhill Road subject to conditions.

But concerns were raised at a meeting on Wednesday over a lack of public transport and connectivity with the rest of the town.

Two bus stops, no buses

Although two bus stops will be sited on either side of Barhill Road, services have been withdrawn.

And proposals for a foot bridge over the Burn of Buckie have been delayed. It follows changes to a Scottish Government funding formula.

Councillor for Buckie Sonya Warren said: “There isn’t good connectivity between that part and the rest of the town.

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren at Buckie Harbour.
Buckie councillor Sonya Warren. Image: DC Thomson

“We’re asking people to walk really long distances and that’s not going to encourage environmental forms of transport.”

Member for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt said there was an “increasing cause for concern” over the amount of agricultural land being used for housing.

He added the UK only produces 60% of the food it needs to be self sufficient.

Councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae felt colours proposed for the gable ends for some of the properties, including sky blue, were not in keeping with the character of the area.

Concern over development of farm land

And Member for Forres Draeyk Van Der Horn called for some of the allotments in the south east corner of the site to be made accessible.

Several members of the planning committee also raise issues over increased traffic and road safety.

It was agreed officers will organise a briefing for councillors on how road capacity is decided.

Springfield Properties put forward the application for the development.

It contains a mixture of 29 different designs, ranging from three storey blocks of flats to four bedroom detached houses.

And of the 174 homes 44 will be affordable housing.

As well as housing there will also be a retail unit incorporated into one of the blocks of flats.

There will also be a playpark and a public art installation.

What do Springfield say about it all?

Dave Main is Springfield managing director for the north and he’s pleased about the approval.

He said: “The development will create high quality housing options for people to move from those seeking affordable homes, first time buyers looking to get on the property ladder, families aspiring for more space and those looking to downsize.

“We are excited to once again be building in Buckie – an area that we have been delivering in for a number of years.

Our new housing development will create local jobs and apprenticeship opportunities, stimulate the nearby supply chain and contribute well to the area’s economy.”

