Go-ahead for 174 homes at Buckie – but concerns over lack of buses and too much colour

Proposals to build 174 homes on the outskirts of Buckie have been given the go-ahead.

Officers recommended granting planning permission for the housing development to the east of Barhill Road subject to conditions.

But concerns were raised at a meeting on Wednesday over a lack of public transport and connectivity with the rest of the town.

Two bus stops, no buses

Although two bus stops will be sited on either side of Barhill Road, services have been withdrawn.

And proposals for a foot bridge over the Burn of Buckie have been delayed. It follows changes to a Scottish Government funding formula.

Councillor for Buckie Sonya Warren said: “There isn’t good connectivity between that part and the rest of the town.

“We’re asking people to walk really long distances and that’s not going to encourage environmental forms of transport.”

Member for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt said there was an “increasing cause for concern” over the amount of agricultural land being used for housing.

He added the UK only produces 60% of the food it needs to be self sufficient.

Councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae felt colours proposed for the gable ends for some of the properties, including sky blue, were not in keeping with the character of the area.

Concern over development of farm land

And Member for Forres Draeyk Van Der Horn called for some of the allotments in the south east corner of the site to be made accessible.

Several members of the planning committee also raise issues over increased traffic and road safety.

It was agreed officers will organise a briefing for councillors on how road capacity is decided.

Springfield Properties put forward the application for the development.

It contains a mixture of 29 different designs, ranging from three storey blocks of flats to four bedroom detached houses.

And of the 174 homes 44 will be affordable housing.

As well as housing there will also be a retail unit incorporated into one of the blocks of flats.

There will also be a playpark and a public art installation.

What do Springfield say about it all?

Dave Main is Springfield managing director for the north and he’s pleased about the approval.

He said: “The development will create high quality housing options for people to move from those seeking affordable homes, first time buyers looking to get on the property ladder, families aspiring for more space and those looking to downsize.

“We are excited to once again be building in Buckie – an area that we have been delivering in for a number of years.

Our new housing development will create local jobs and apprenticeship opportunities, stimulate the nearby supply chain and contribute well to the area’s economy.”