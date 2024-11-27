Moray Body of man discovered at property in Elgin Police and forensic teams have been carrying out inquiries at Munro Place today. By Ross Hempseed November 27 2024, 5:02 pm November 27 2024, 5:02 pm Share Body of man discovered at property in Elgin Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6638523/body-found-at-elgin-property-munro-place/ Copy Link 0 comment Police and forensics outside a property at Munro Place. Image: Tyler McNeil A man’s body was discovered at a property in Elgin this morning. Officers were first seen at a home on Munro Place in Elgin at round 10am on Wednesday, November 27, with forensic teams seen entering throughout the day. The police have since confirmed that a man’s body was found, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is underway. Officers at Munro Place. Image: Tyler McNeil A police spokesperson said: ““Around 9.45am on Wednesday, November 27, police received a report of concern for a man at a property in the Munro Place area of Elgin. “Officers attended and the body of a man was found within. “The death is being treated as unexplained, pending further enquiries, however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”
