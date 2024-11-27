Body of man discovered at property in Elgin

A man’s body was discovered at a property in Elgin this morning.

Officers were first seen at a home on Munro Place in Elgin at round 10am on Wednesday, November 27, with forensic teams seen entering throughout the day.

The police have since confirmed that a man’s body was found, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is underway.

A police spokesperson said: ““Around 9.45am on Wednesday, November 27, police received a report of concern for a man at a property in the Munro Place area of Elgin.

“Officers attended and the body of a man was found within.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, pending further enquiries, however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”