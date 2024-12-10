Library campaigners gutted after ‘false hope’ Moray Conservatives announcement

Campaigners have been left “devastated” following a U-turn by the Moray Conservatives on the future of local libraries.

A press release issued by the Conservatives yesterday announced that they were abandoning plans to close seven library sites “after overwhelming opposition from the public”.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, campaigners expressed their “joy” at the news and began celebrating on social media.

However, just three hours later, the Conservatives withdrew their statement, leaving both employees and campaigners uncertain about the future of the libraries.

In an apology seen by the P&J, a spokesperson explained that a draft release outlining the party’s position was “issued in error.” She clarified that as soon as the mistake was realised, the statement was retracted and the correct messaging was issued.

The Moray Conservatives added that the initial release “gave the impression that a final decision had been made by the council as a whole” regarding the proposals.

However, administration councillors have now confirmed that they will not vote in favour of shutting the libraries.

A final decision is yet to be taken, and will happen in the new year.

They said that they “apologise for local people who might have got the wrong impression.”

Campaigners ‘cried tears of joy’ when they heard the good news – only to be left confused hours later

Carolle Ralph, chairperson for Lossiemouth Community Council and a library campaigner, said it was “absolutely unbelievable” that the statement had been retracted.

When asked about how she felt at the initial news, she said: “We had people actually in tears – they were so happy and delighted about the news our library would be saved.

“To get the news only a few years later that the statement had been retracted, it was absolutely unbelievable.

“We felt for the staff. For them to think everything is okay and that their jobs are okay to then see the news.

“We also felt for the community who have fought so hard to keep the libraries open.

“In all my years involved with campaigns and the community, I’ve never known anything like it. It’s simply appalling.”

Mary Philps, from Keith, said they were all “very disappointed” with the news though they will continue to campaign “until the very last minute”.

“I posted thank you to everyone on Facebook, and even the council for thinking of staff at this time of year when they need a bit of stability,” she said.

“I had to take that down as it appeared that statement was made in error.”

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson ‘sincerely apologises’

Mary received an apology from Ms Robertson which said the Conservatives “sincerely apologise” and “regret the mixed messages” released to the press.

In the apology, which has been seen by The Press and Journal, she said a draft release around their thoughts was “issued in error”.

She said as soon as they realised the mistake they retracted and re-issued the correct messaging.

Kathleen added that they “really appreciate” the return of views from the public and are actively working with officers to find an alternative solution.

Liz Mcknockiter, a campaigner for Burghead Library, said she was “over the moon” to hear the good news, but that soon turned to her feeling “devastated”.

“We all just couldn’t believe the Conservatives could make such a blunder,” Liz added.

“What an absolute shambles – it really beggars belief.”

SNP depute leader councillor Sonya Warren added: “It’s shocking that the public, employees and other councillors found out about this u-turn from a story in the press.

“To then withdraw the statement hours later has left people confused and worried about what the Conservative group are up to.”

‘Disappointing’ to see campaigners hard work ‘treated like this’

“As an SNP group we have been listening to our communities and it’s clear the effect library closures would have,” she added.

“It’s so disappointing to see those who worked so hard to save their libraries be treated like this.

“Attempted political posturing seems to have been the priority of the Conservative group.

“I just really feel for the campaigners and employees who have been left in limbo, the Conservative group have caused a lot of anger through their actions.”