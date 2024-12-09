All SEVEN Moray libraries proposed to close will remain open due to ‘public pressure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

All SEVEN Moray libraries proposed to close will remain open due to ‘public pressure’

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson has confirmed alternative plans are being looked at.

By Ena Saracevic
Protests have been taking place across Moray within the past month. Image: Georgina Barker.
Protests have been taking place across Moray within the past month. Image: Georgina Barker.

Proposals to close seven Moray libraries have been abandoned after overwhelming public opposition.

Seven library branches were proposed to shut including Burghead, Cullen, Dufftown, Keith, Lossiemouth, Fochabers and Tomintoul.

The proposal was to replace these libraries with a new rural community outreach service while redesigning their network of four area libraries including Elgin, Forres, Aberlour and Buckie.

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson has confirmed alternative plans are now being looked at after a large number of people responded to the public consultation.

Moray campaigners succeed at mission

Since the plans were announced to close the libraries, demonstrations have take place across Moray.

Georgina Barker, who lives in Cullen, spoke to The Press and Journal at the first Save our Libraries Moray group demonstration.

She said: “I heard from my neighbours how the community was absolutely gutted when Portknockie Library closed over ten years ago,” she said.

“Initially, I was really depressed when I heard the recent news.

“But deciding to put an activist hat on and try to fight it has made me feel a bit more positive.”

Georgina Barker
Georgina at the first Save our Libraries Moray demonstration in 2024. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

In Tomintoul, Ellie Richardson, 55, said the closures would have a detrimental impact on the rural community – especially due to the high population of elderly residents who do not drive and have no access to a computer or online facilities.

Frankie Barton, from Dufftown, added: “It’s going to be low-income families that are the ones most affected,” he said.

“If you’re financially secure, the library doesn’t really matter. Generally you can afford books and go online.

“Libraries serve such a great purpose for the average person who isn’t lucky to be in that financial position.”

Council leader Kathleen Robertson and councillors speaking with protestors outside the council building last week. Image: Jasperimage.

Ms Robertson said she was ‘pleased’ to have met with the library campaign group outside the council offices last week.

Moray Council leader says she is ‘fully committed’ to enhancing local libraries

She said: “I’m very pleased that these proposals will no longer be taken forward to be supported.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the huge number of people across Moray who made their overwhelming opposition to the plans from council officers known during the consultation.

 

Kathleen Robertson wearing a purple coat in Grant Park in Forres.
Council leader Kathleen Robertson has confirmed alternative plans are being looked at.

“This was not something I ever wanted to do as council leader.

“I understand the importance of libraries to communities across Moray, but we had a duty to consult on what officers were proposing.

“Now we have an opportunity to move forward and I am fully committed to ensuring that we invest in and enhance Moray’s local libraries.

“The council I lead will work closely with local people to ensure their needs are met and our budget focuses on their priorities.”

Conversation