All SEVEN Moray libraries proposed to close will remain open due to ‘public pressure’

Proposals to close seven Moray libraries have been abandoned after overwhelming public opposition.

Seven library branches were proposed to shut including Burghead, Cullen, Dufftown, Keith, Lossiemouth, Fochabers and Tomintoul.

The proposal was to replace these libraries with a new rural community outreach service while redesigning their network of four area libraries including Elgin, Forres, Aberlour and Buckie.

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson has confirmed alternative plans are now being looked at after a large number of people responded to the public consultation.

Moray campaigners succeed at mission

Since the plans were announced to close the libraries, demonstrations have take place across Moray.

Georgina Barker, who lives in Cullen, spoke to The Press and Journal at the first Save our Libraries Moray group demonstration.

She said: “I heard from my neighbours how the community was absolutely gutted when Portknockie Library closed over ten years ago,” she said.

“Initially, I was really depressed when I heard the recent news.

“But deciding to put an activist hat on and try to fight it has made me feel a bit more positive.”

In Tomintoul, Ellie Richardson, 55, said the closures would have a detrimental impact on the rural community – especially due to the high population of elderly residents who do not drive and have no access to a computer or online facilities.

Frankie Barton, from Dufftown, added: “It’s going to be low-income families that are the ones most affected,” he said.

“If you’re financially secure, the library doesn’t really matter. Generally you can afford books and go online.

“Libraries serve such a great purpose for the average person who isn’t lucky to be in that financial position.”

Ms Robertson said she was ‘pleased’ to have met with the library campaign group outside the council offices last week.

Moray Council leader says she is ‘fully committed’ to enhancing local libraries

She said: “I’m very pleased that these proposals will no longer be taken forward to be supported.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the huge number of people across Moray who made their overwhelming opposition to the plans from council officers known during the consultation.

“This was not something I ever wanted to do as council leader.

“I understand the importance of libraries to communities across Moray, but we had a duty to consult on what officers were proposing.

“Now we have an opportunity to move forward and I am fully committed to ensuring that we invest in and enhance Moray’s local libraries.

“The council I lead will work closely with local people to ensure their needs are met and our budget focuses on their priorities.”