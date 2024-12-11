A96 closed at Keith for emergency gas repairs

The A96 is currently closed near Keith as SGN carry out “emergency” gas network repairs.

The gas operator has added that “it’s too soon” to say how long the repairs will take, and drivers are currently being diverted.

The works are taking place between the A95 junction north of Keith to the A95 Banff Road junction.

Drivers are currently being diverted via the A95 to Portsoy and the A98 to Fochabers.

A SGN spokesperson said: “We need to carry out emergency repairs to our gas network in the A96 in Keith.

“Due to ongoing bridge repair work in the area, we’ll need to temporarily close this section of the A96. A signed diversion is in place via the A95 to Portsoy and the A98 to Fochabers.

“It’s too soon to say how long our work will take but we’ll reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so.”

