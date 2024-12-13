Life-saving equipment stolen in Buckie as police slam ‘abhorrent’ theft

Equipment that could save a person’s life in an emergency has been stolen in Buckie, and police are turning to the public for help.

Police confirmed that a defibrillator donated by the charity Kierans Legacy was stolen from outside Anderson Butchers, West Church Street, Buckie.

Thieves stole the life-saving equipment sometime overnight on Wednesday, December 11 and Thursday, December 12, according to officers.

It is just one of dozens donated to towns and villages across Moray by the McKandie family as part of their 16-year-old son Kieran’s legacy.

Sergeant Graeme Allan called the theft “abhorrent”.

He said: This is an abhorrent crime of an item that could possibly be used to save a person’s life.”

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference CR/0474000/24.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.