Codona’s could open 24-HOUR bingo and slots destination on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Codona’s could open 24-HOUR bingo and slots destination on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Developers believe that the bingo hall would help to support the "vitality, vibrancy and viability" of the city centre.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The empty Union Street bookies lined up to become Codona's new bingo venue.
The empty Union Street bookies lined up to become Codona's new bingo venue. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

A former bookies on Union Street could be transformed into a bingo hall under new plans lodged by Codona’s.

Amusement park boss John Codona has unveiled a proposal to spruce up the vacant Paddy Power unit.

The site sits next to e-cigarette and vape shop VPZ and Greggs.

If approved, the new venue would be named Mr C’s Casino Slots and Bingo, and would create six jobs.

The former Paddy Power unit on Union Street could become a new bingo venue. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The shop unit has been empty since January, but “extensive marketing” efforts have been made to find a new occupier.

Visitors will be able to play bingo on electronic tablets that will be linked to national games offering huge jackpots, or gamble on a number of slot machines.

Teas, coffees and “complementary” refreshments are expected to be provided to customers during gaming sessions.

Venue to support ‘vitality, vibrancy and viability’ of Union Street

Floor plans show that the ground floor layout of 53 Union Street would remain largely unchanged, but a counter will be removed.

Developers also argued that the bingo hall would help support the “vitality, vibrancy and viability” of Union Street.

Floor plan of the proposed new Union Street bingo hall. Image: Fitzgerald and Associates

They argued: “To enable the city centre to prosper, it must be supported by a broad mix of uses that will increase footfall.

“The proposed application will return a vacant unit into commercial and productive use, benefitting the local economy.”

Objection to bingo hall submitted

The recently lodged proposal has already attracted opposition.

Dr Bill Harrison submitted his objection against the plan to Aberdeen City Council, saying the proposed 24-hour opening hours were “not acceptable”.

The vacant Union Street unit. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Do you think there’s an issue with it being open 24 hours a day? Let us know in our comments section below

He suggested 8am to 10pm would be better instead to prevent any noise, litter and anti-social behaviour.

“The thought of somebody gambling ‘for fun’ at 4am is scarcely consistent with policy which states ‘improving physical and mental health’ is a key component of the development of ‘successful places’,” he stated.

Codona’s argued the “nature of the proposal and the site” would mean that a 24-hour operation is “acceptable”.

You can view the plans here.

Read more:

Conversation