Codona’s could open 24-HOUR bingo and slots destination on Aberdeen’s Union Street

A former bookies on Union Street could be transformed into a bingo hall under new plans lodged by Codona’s.

Amusement park boss John Codona has unveiled a proposal to spruce up the vacant Paddy Power unit.

The site sits next to e-cigarette and vape shop VPZ and Greggs.

If approved, the new venue would be named Mr C’s Casino Slots and Bingo, and would create six jobs.

The shop unit has been empty since January, but “extensive marketing” efforts have been made to find a new occupier.

Visitors will be able to play bingo on electronic tablets that will be linked to national games offering huge jackpots, or gamble on a number of slot machines.

Teas, coffees and “complementary” refreshments are expected to be provided to customers during gaming sessions.

Venue to support ‘vitality, vibrancy and viability’ of Union Street

Floor plans show that the ground floor layout of 53 Union Street would remain largely unchanged, but a counter will be removed.

Developers also argued that the bingo hall would help support the “vitality, vibrancy and viability” of Union Street.

They argued: “To enable the city centre to prosper, it must be supported by a broad mix of uses that will increase footfall.

“The proposed application will return a vacant unit into commercial and productive use, benefitting the local economy.”

Objection to bingo hall submitted

The recently lodged proposal has already attracted opposition.

Dr Bill Harrison submitted his objection against the plan to Aberdeen City Council, saying the proposed 24-hour opening hours were “not acceptable”.

Do you think there’s an issue with it being open 24 hours a day? Let us know in our comments section below

He suggested 8am to 10pm would be better instead to prevent any noise, litter and anti-social behaviour.

“The thought of somebody gambling ‘for fun’ at 4am is scarcely consistent with policy which states ‘improving physical and mental health’ is a key component of the development of ‘successful places’,” he stated.

Codona’s argued the “nature of the proposal and the site” would mean that a 24-hour operation is “acceptable”.

You can view the plans here.

Read more: