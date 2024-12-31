Investigation into Elgin bin fire finds ‘no criminality’

Police investigating a bin fire in Elgin have found no evidence of criminality.

Firefighters were called to Waulkmill Road at around 2.10am on Saturday, December 28 following reports of a bin fire in the area.

Crews attended and extinguished the flames before handing the scene over to police.

Officers launched an investigation into the incident, which was originally being treated as wilful.

‘No criminality’ found in Elgin bin fire

Three days on, police have confirmed the bin fire was not started deliberately.

In a statement issued today, a police spokesperson said: “The fire was initially believed to be wilful but following extensive enquiry, no criminality was established.

“Thank you to all who assisted with the enquiry.”