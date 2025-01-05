Emergency services rush to battle Garmouth house fire

Firefighters rushed to Garmouth to extinguish a house fire earlier today.

Emergency services rushed to a residential property on Station Road after they received reports of a house fire at 12.46pm.

Four fire crews and a height vehicle extinguished the blaze, and the stop message was received at 3.49pm.

It is unknown if there were any injuries as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is also unknown.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.