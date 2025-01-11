Would you like to open a shop in Forres? New businesses ‘thriving’ after opening last year

Could the last unit on Forres High Street be yours?

The former home of Colonic Health, at 131 High Street, is now on the market.

The lack of empty units is a sign of the health the town’s retail heart.

In all, 11 new shops opened in Forres last year – ten of those being on the High Street.

Moray Chamber of Commerce’s annual report showed that, in a league table of new shops, the average across all other Moray towns in 2024 was 1.5, while Forres was at 10.

Now, there is an opportunity for a new shop to open up on the High Street.

The Press and Journal spoke to recent new arrivals who said their first few months in business have been “full of local support”.

Uly & Ro owner praises ‘lovely High Street’

Bianca Judd from Uly & Ro, which opened its doors in September, said the High Street was an ‘obvious choice’ for her home decor, art and craft store.

She said: “I loved Forres the first time I visited.

“My husband is from here originally so we’ve been regular visitors and eventually moved here in March last year.

“It’s a lovely High Street with some already well-established shops, so it was an obvious choice for me.”

When the unit became available in the summer, she did lots of research and decided to take it on.

Bianca said the support she had received was “overwhelming”.

“I have had so many compliments and well-wishers and have gained some lovely customers, many of whom I’m sure will be regulars,” she added.

Bianca urged people thinking about starting their own businesses to give it a go

“My advice would be to do your research and try to fill a gap in the market,” she said.

“I have been asking customers what they’d like to see in the shop and have found the responses really useful, even taking a couple of suggestions on board.”

Olive Tree Kitchen duo feel like a ‘real part of community’

Gill and Weller de Oliveira opened their new takeaway coffee house The Olive Tree Kitchen on Forres High Street in March last year.

“The first few months in our new shop have been great,” Gill de Oliveira said.

“We feel we’re now a real part of the community of businesses on Forres High Street and have been supported by so many loyal customers.

“It has been incredible and it’s been lovely keeping in touch with so many people from the local community.”

They decided to open their business on Forres’ High Street since they live locally.

The pair said that they felt the it was “really beginning to thrive” and was attracting people from further afield in Moray, as well as locals.

“I would encourage anyone to open up their own business on the High Street, it’s a lovely community with lots of local support,” Gill added.

Last Forres High Street unit waiting for new business to open its doors

The final available unit, which is on 131 High Street, is currently on the market.

Going for £550 a month, the estate agent Morscot Properties promises a “beautiful reception” and that in the summer, the sun shines through the window.

They say this is the “only available shop on the high street”.

There is a private room to the rear, with a separate toilet area with a sink.

It is newly refurbished – freshly painted and fit with new flooring and ceiling tiles.

There is also plenty of room in the basement for storage.

Previously home to Colonic Health, the unit was formerly a nail bar, and before that, it the office of the Forres Gazette.