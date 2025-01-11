Highland League wipeout for second weekend running

For the second weekend in succession the entire Breedon Highland League card has been called off.

Fraserburgh v Rothes at Bellslea and Deveronvale v Brechin City at Princess Royal Park were the only two matches still on after a raft of postponements on Friday.

However, overnight frost has resulted in both those fixtures being cancelled, meaning for the second Saturday in a row no Highland League matches have been played.

Fraserburgh and Brechin had both been keen for their games to be on to get game time ahead of their Scottish Cup fourth round ties next week.

The Hedgemen host Hearts at Glebe Park on Friday, while the Broch travel to Ibrox on Sunday.

The seven other scheduled fixtures: Brora Rangers v Nairn County, Formartine United v Lossiemouth, Forres Mechanics v Keith, Huntly v Banks o’ Dee, Strathspey Thistle v Buckie Thistle, Turriff United v Inverurie Locos and Wick Academy v Clachnacuddin were postponed on Friday due to snow and frost.