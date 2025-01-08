St Giles Centre owner blames Edgar Road retail parks for demise of Elgin shopping centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

St Giles Centre owner blames Edgar Road retail parks for demise of Elgin shopping centre

The firm says support for out-of-town retail parks has had a crippling effect on the Elgin High Street shopping centre.

By David Mackay
St Giles Centre close-up of sign.
The St Giles Centre owners say its demise has been accelerated by retail parks in Elgin. Image: DC Thomson

The owners of the St Giles Centre have blamed the rise of Edgar Road retail parks in Elgin for its closure.

Tenants have been given until close of business of January 20 to move out of the High Street mall.

A cash crisis that led to a massive unpaid business rates debt totalling between £600,000 and £750,000 has pushed the shopping centre to pull down the shutters.

Today the owners say the demise has been accelerated by support for the Edgar Road retail parks, which offer free parking for shoppers.

‘St Giles Centre was strong before retail parks’

The company operating the St Giles Centre, St Giles Shopping Centre Holdings Ltd, says it has faced “severe financial challenges” in recent years.

Statistics compiled by the Press and Journal puts the current occupancy of the mall at just 50%.

The firm says its cash woes have been caused by its reducing rental income alongside an increase in costs.

Shoppers inside the St Giles Centre.
Shoppers inside the St Giles Centre in 2013. Image: DC Thomson

However, it says its financial struggles stretch back to a decision from Moray Council more than 10 years ago to allow all items except food to be sold at the Springfield Retail Park on Edgar Road.

It was a decision fought by the St Giles Centre and Robertson, which owns the Elgin Retail Park on the same street, at the time.

A spokeswoman for St Giles Shopping Centre Holdings wrote: “When the company acquired the centre, it had a strong rental income from a wide range of tenants, but this has deteriorated significantly due to Class 1 retail being introduced at the Elgin retail parks and the general demise of the retail industry.

“In 2012 the company incurred significant legal fees taking Moray Council to the High Court to try to stop them agreeing to sub-divide the bulky goods units at the business parks into smaller units, and giving them Class 1 retail consent.

David Cameron in suit at table looking off camera.
David Cameron, the sole director of St Giles Shopping Centre Holdings Ltd, pictured in 2010. Image: DC Thomson

“The company failed in this court action, and this resulted in the loss of many of the centre tenants.”

The spokeswoman confirmed Moray Council had seized rental income from tenants as part of its legal action to recoup the unpaid business rates.

She added: “As a result of this the company can no longer service the operational costs of the centre.

“The company is disappointed at the closure at the centre however after taking professional advice this difficult decision was the only option available.”

How St Giles Centre tried to fight Edgar Road retail parks

The St Giles Centre and Robertson joined together to fight the decision to ease restrictions on the Edgar Road retail parks.

In 2011 Moray Council lifted the ban on the sale of non-bulky items, a decision described by Elgin Bid at the time as “yet another challenge” for the town centre.

A QC hired jointly by the St Giles Centre and Robertson Property pointed to New Look and Peacocks as evidence of retailers moving from the town centre to retail parks.

Car park at Edgar Road retail park.
The Edgar Road retail parks are popular with shoppers. Image: DC Thomson

They lost the argument on the day and jointly launched a legal challenge to have the decision reversed, which was not successful.

Months later in April 2012 the parties teamed up again to unveil £7 million expansion plans for the St Giles Centre.

It was hoped the vision would nearly double the size of the shopping centre while attracting new retailers following closures including New Look, JJB Sports and Dorothy Perkins.

Despite the proposals getting planning permission in October 2013, they never came to fruition.

How Elgin shopping centre closure news broke

St Giles Centre tenants received confirmation the building would close this month through letters delivered by post this week.

The note said the company had “no option” but to shut after losing access to the income from rents.

High Street entrance to the St Giles Centre.
The St Giles Centre will close in less than two weeks. Image: DC Thomson

It is understood staff employed by some national retailers only heard the news after letters were posted to head offices several hundred miles away.

Moray Chamber of Commerce has offered its support to retailers eager to continue trading in Elgin.

Meanwhile, Moray Council has pledged to work with agencies to examine what support can be offered to firms and staff.

