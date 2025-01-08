Scores of patients hospitalised in icy Aberdeen amid cash-strapped council’s ‘minimum level’ gritting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scores of patients hospitalised in icy Aberdeen amid cash-strapped council’s ‘minimum level’ gritting

The A&E admissions coincide with the icy and snowy conditions felt across the north-east.

ARI in snow.
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) has saw a large increase in people being admitted due to falls. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

Scores of patients have been hospitalised after slipping on ice as a cold snap has left Aberdeen roads and pavements in a dangerous state for days.

The number of people admitted at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Tuesday rocketed to 56.

By comparison, only five patients were admitted to hospitals for this reason across the entire region the previous Tuesday.

Since the snow showers swept in after New Year, around a combined 200 people have been taken to hospital in Aberdeen and Elgin with their injuries attributed to slips, trips and falls.

People walking on ungritted pavements around Aberdeen city centre.
It has been treacherous conditions for many people walking on ungritted pavements around Aberdeen city centre recently. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

By last Thursday, January 2, Aberdeen was covered with a thick blanket of snow – and various areas have been left in a treacherous condition since then.

While the council has been gritting primary routes, many streets have been left untreated since the wintry weather began.

Why are so few streets being gritted?

Cash-strapped Aberdeen City Council has agreed to provide only “a basic level of winter maintenance” this year.

Papers signed off as the winter loomed argued this was all the local authority could afford.

A gritter on the Gallowgate on Tueday, January 7. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

However, officials said this would still be above the “minimum level” they legally need to carry out.

Documents said this was due to “material costs and uplifts in labour rates and fuel costs”.

But it could be more than just that to blame.

How have changing weather trends impacted Aberdeen gritting?

During the same meeting, councillors were told how climate change was making things trickier for gritting teams.

Officials explained that drastically different weather conditions could be hitting Aberdeen “simultaneously”.

They added: “Officers have had to deal with heavy rainfall causing flooding to the east of the city, whilst snowfall persists in the west.

“These competing demands present complex logistical challenges.”

Flooding along the River Dee in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What’s more, rising temperatures during the day can see snow melt, before freezing again at night.

The papers state: “Historically, an early morning grit was often sufficient to treat routes for a 24-hour period.

“However the recent weather patterns have seen regular requirements for routes to be
treated multiple times through the day.”

This means more gritter runs are required across the primary network – explaining why secondary areas go neglected.

‘More people than necessary are in hospital’

Social media has been awash with complaints about streets being left snowbound for days on end.

And Press and Journal columnist Colin Farquahar bemoaned the fact that people were “risking life and limb just to pop to the shop”. 

A cyclist in the snow this week. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

He added: “How many of those in Aberdeen’s packed ARI are there because of slips, trips and falls during the winter? More than necessary I would bet.

“It’s not too much to ask to want to be able to get around as normal.”

What has council been doing?

Aberdeen City Council has stressed that the “primary routes” being gritted account for more than 50% of the city’s roads network.

Gritters have been deployed since 4am to treat these busier roads.

The council clearing paths in 2024. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And today the local authority gritted various “secondary routes” and pavements in areas categorised as “priority two”.

Have you had issues with the lack of gritting in some places? Let us know in our comments section below

Plea for people to ‘stay at home’

And wary of more people becoming injured, the council has issued a social media plea for “vulnerable or elderly” people to stay indoors.

Good Samaritans have been encouraged to do their bit by salting pavements around their neighbourhood.

The message states: “For the more-abled bodied among us, could you check on your vulnerable or elderly neighbours if they need anything.

“Consider salting your neighbourhood roads and pavements.”

NHS Grampian added that all fall-related injuries are included in their statistics, rather than just those caused by the weather.

A spokesman said that falls are what they would “expect so far” for this time of year.

Read more:

Temperatures to plummet to -15C in north and north-east: How cold is your area?

Aberdeenshire residents furious as grit bin REMOVED during ‘worst winter in 10 years’

Flu patients occupying almost ‘one-in-15 beds’ at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Conversation