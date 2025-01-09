St Giles Centre closure: Locals cite ‘scared staff’ and ‘little to no investment’

Elgin locals have been left devastated and worried after the bombshell news of the St Giles Shopping Centre shutting down.

For years, the centre has been notable fixture on Elgin’s High Street.

In less than two weeks, the mall will close its doors.

The centre’s owners have been criticised for lack of investment into the building and short period given to businesses to pack up and leave.

Meanwhile, others say there is potential to redevelop the building.

They believe that, despite the centre closure, the High Street still has examples of many successful independent stores and is far from dead.

Since the news emerged, social media users have been having their say on the news the St Giles Centre will close and what should happen next.

‘Staff scared’

With the centre set to close, there are jobs at risk.

And efforts have already started to find new homes for the businesses.

Laura Beattie said: “So sad, I was speaking to some staff, 10 days and they are out, no one has jobs.

“They’re scared about what the next month/year is going to look like.

“Elgin retail is getting smaller and smaller. My heart goes out to all the workers and their families.”

Meanwhile, Alice Cowie described the two weeks notice of closure as a “shame” for staff.

However, she added: “A new bus station with better security, lighting and cameras, waiting room and toilets is required for Elgin. This is a good opportunity for this to happen.”

Alice Stewart said: “Two weeks is ridiculous time to be giving all the staff! Disgusting.”

Kathleen Shewan asked why the council let the unpaid rates build up for so long.

She added: “They’d be chasing us if we were a month late with our council tax.”

Alison Humphreys described the news as the “final nail in the coffin” for the town centre.

She said: “It had great potential with the bus station nearby, parking and public toilets.

“It would have made a great indoor market.”

‘The High Street is not dead’

After reading the news, Bijou Elgin owner David Robertson wrote this: “Firstly the High Street is not dead.

“It is of course challenging but the key thing is to constantly invest and make your stores better.

“On top of this investment you need to find the right people – that is those that work with you and finally making sure you have different things to make a visit worth it.

“Lots of good examples of this on the High Street.”

He added: “All the units that are smaller are let with the exception of some that have specific issues.

“Sometimes units are empty but rent is being paid on them and that is why they sit.”

Potential to redevelop St Giles Centre

He believes there is potential to redevelop the centre.

He added: “The St Giles centre had good people involved in it both in the shops and in the day to day running and their jobs are at risk.

“This is worrying of course for them and their families as well as the wider Elgin Town Centre.

“The St Giles centre had little to no investment and a complicated ownership and ultimately the failure of any business lies with the owner although I have no idea how much Mr Cameron had to to with the day-to-day.

“On a positive note the building could be repurposed but if people want there to be any shops / coffee stops left they must use them and understand that it may cost a few pence more than buying another yacht for a billionaire.”

Iain Paton said it was an opportunity for some of the businesses to move to empty retail premises on the High Street.

Meanwhile, Eisus Sremmus suggested looking to Leith in Edinburgh.

She said: “They have charities occupying the empty business premises, which means the owner pays no business rates.

“I mean charity units not charity shops.

“There are some small museums there at the moment. At least they’re not losing money that way and it brightens up the High Street.”

