Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Signing a goalscorer is a necessity for Aberdeen during January transfer window

Legend Harper assesses what is still required by Aberdeen in the January transfer window after the signing of Kristers Tobers and Jeppe Okkels.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin looks dejected at full time after the 2-0 loss at Mothrwell.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin looks dejected at full-time after the 2-0 loss at Motherwell. Image; SNS.
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen have began the January transfer window strongly with two impressive signings but there is still much more work to be done.

The Pittodrie board have backed manager Jimmy Thelin by sanctioning the signing of Kristers Tobers and Jeppe Okkels.

Aberdeen are in the midst of a 10 game winless slump and hopefully these new additions can be a catalyst to reignite the season.

Securing Tobers and Okkels is a great way to start the window.

Centre-back Tobers may only be 24-years-old but he is an established international with 37 caps already.

He is also the Latvian captain and arrives at Pittodrie with a strong pedigree.

Thankfully a work permit has been secured in time for Tobers to make his debut in the Premiership showdown against Hearts at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Kristers Tobers has signed for Aberdeen. Image courtesy for Aberdeen FC.
Kristers Tobers has signed for Aberdeen. Image courtesy of Aberdeen FC.

Until Tobers’ permit came through the Dons had only one centre-back available in Angus MacDonald.

Gavin Molloy and Jack Milne are both injured and Slobodan Rubezic is suspended after his red card in the 2-0 loss at Motherwell.

Winger Okkels was one of Thelin’s key players at Swedish top club Elfsborg for three years and has arrived from Preston on loan until the end of the season.

Targeting defender Alexander Jensen

It may not have worked out for Okkels at Preston or previous club Utrecht but Thelin clearly trusts the winger and believes he can star for the Dons.

Thelin has secured two strong signings so far but more additions are needed before the winter window closes.

More defensive cover is required which is why it is pleasing they have targeted a move for versatile defender Alexander Jensen.

The defender, who currently plays for IF Brommapojkarna in Sweden, can play as a right-back, left-back, centre-back and in midfield.

A player like that would be another strong addition.

Alexander Jensen, centre with head band, in action for Brommapojkarna against Gothenburg.
Alexander Jensen, centre with head band, in action for Brommapojkarna against Gothenburg. Image: Shutterstock

Even if Aberdeen push through a deal to secure Jensen more reinforcements are needed in midfield and in attack.

A priority should be signing a proven goalscorer to bring a cutting edge to the attack.

Pape Gueye remains Aberdeen’s leading scorer in the Premiership with five goals, and he has been out injured for three months.

Goals in short supply for the Dons

The other strikers have delivered just seven league goals between them in 21 Premiership games this season.

Kevin Nisbet has four league goals with Ester Sokler two and Peter Ambrose one.

Aberdeen need a striker who has a track record of scoring and who can hit the ground running in January.

Scotland international Nisbet came in on loan in the summer  from Millwall with a proven record of scoring in the Premiership with Hibs.

However, the goals are not flowing for him.

The reinforcements are beginning to arrive in January but I also expect some players could exit Pittodrie this month.

That could open up some extra cash to further boost the transfer kitty available to Thelin.

Aberdeen are in the midst of a concerning drop in form with just three points from the last possible 30.

The sensational high of the record-breaking unbeaten start to the season seems like a distant memory.

Motherwell's Tawanda Maswinhise scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen.
Motherwell's Tawanda Maswinhise scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Fir Park. Image: SNS

Thelin, the board and the club’s recruitment team are working hard to strengthen the squad during the January window.

However, the players already at Pittodrie during the slump in form also have to do their bit to reignite the season.

And that starts against Hearts on Sunday.

