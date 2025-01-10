St Giles Centre closure: What will happen to Elgin bus station?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Giles Centre closure: What will happen to Elgin bus station?

Stagecoach is one of the companies that has been told it needs to move out of the Elgin shopping centre in less than two weeks.

By David Mackay
Elgin Bus Station exterior.
Elgin bus station is busy with passengers through the day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Uncertainty surrounds the future of Elgin bus station following confirmation the St Giles Centre is closing.

Stagecoach leases part of the shopping centre to run its services from Elgin to Aberdeen, Inverness, Lossiemouth and Speyside.

It also uses the building as a base to run its Moray operations from with rest facilities for drivers and other staff during their shift.

Meanwhile, there is also a waiting room for bus station passengers with public toilets available inside the St Giles Centre.

The closure of the shopping centre has thrown into doubt where Stagecoach services will be run from in Elgin.

Search for new home for Elgin bus station

Stagecoach has told the Press and Journal it is in talks with Moray Council about finding an alternative location for its services.

It is understood the transport operator received the same letter as other St Giles Centre tenants informing them they would no longer have access to the building after January 20.

Buses parked at Elgin bus station.
Elgin bus station provides shelter for passengers and facilities for Stagecoach staff. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Renovating the bus station and moving it from the shopping centre altogether have been options considered by Moray Council previously.

The sudden closure of the St Giles Centre means an alternative location now needs to be found in less than two weeks.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach North Scotland said, “We are currently in discussions with the local authority with regard to the future of Elgin bus station.

“We will update customers as soon as a solution is agreed.”

Where could St Giles Centre bus station be moved to?

It is understood there is an agreed emergency procedure for buses to operate when the bus station at the St Giles Centre is inaccessible for whatever reason.

The protocol was last implemented in February last year when police sealed off the area to investigate the death of bus driver Keith Rollinson.

On that occasion, bus departures towards Inverness and Lossiemouth were moved to Tesco and services heading towards Aberdeen and Speyside were moved to outside Elgin Town Hall.

Elgin Town Hall exterior.
Stagecoach services have been run from outside Elgin Town Hall for short periods previously. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Bus services were only relocated at that time for just one day and it is unlikely either location would be considered suitable as a long-term solution.

Large land available to Moray Council to offer as a more permanent solution includes the Lossie Green car park.

However, the ground does not include any shelter for waiting passengers or toilets for customers and drivers.

Another option could involve negotiating some kind of ongoing access to the bus stances at the St Giles Centre with temporary facilities provided for staff and passengers outside the main building.

Conversation