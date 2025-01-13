Visiting suspended at Banff hospital after flu outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Visiting suspended at Banff hospital after flu outbreak

Chalmers Hospital is also closed to new admissions.

By Ellie Milne
Chalmers Hospital
Chalmers Hospital in Banff. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A hospital in Banff has suspended non-essential visiting due to an outbreak of influenza.

NHS Grampian has confirmed visits will be limited at Chalmers Hospital until further notice.

As the number of flu cases across the region rises, the hospital has also decided to close to new admissions.

A spokesperson from the health board said: “The hospital is closed to new admissions, visiting is being limited to essential-only visits, and enhanced cleaning regimes are in place.

“Influenza and similar illnesses, are very common especially at this time of year. While unpleasant, most people will recover within a few days.

“Anyone suffering from any respiratory symptoms should stay at home.

“We want to thank all staff at the hospital for their hard work at this time, and to patients and their relatives for their understanding and cooperation.”

Essential visiting only at Banff hospital

The hospital is putting measures in place to support those making an essential visit, but have asked those not to attend if they have any symptoms of illness.

The spokesperson added: “Do not come to any hospital to visit friends or family if you are feeling ill, even if you think ‘it’s just a sniffle’.

“What is a sniffle to you, might be a life-threatening flu infection to a vulnerable person.”

Essential visits include parents of a child in hospital, support during pregnancy and childbirth and situations where someone is receiving life-changing information, among other examples.

A rise in cases of flu and other respiratory illnesses are putting “enormous pressure” on NHS services across the country.

In the days before Christmas, NHS Grampian announced almost one-in-15 beds at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary were occupied by flu patients.

The health board advised vaccines “are the first line of defence” against the virus and encouraged the members of the public to protect themselves and others.

Conversation