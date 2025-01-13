Visiting suspended at Banff hospital after flu outbreak

A hospital in Banff has suspended non-essential visiting due to an outbreak of influenza.

NHS Grampian has confirmed visits will be limited at Chalmers Hospital until further notice.

As the number of flu cases across the region rises, the hospital has also decided to close to new admissions.

A spokesperson from the health board said: “The hospital is closed to new admissions, visiting is being limited to essential-only visits, and enhanced cleaning regimes are in place.

“Influenza and similar illnesses, are very common especially at this time of year. While unpleasant, most people will recover within a few days.

“Anyone suffering from any respiratory symptoms should stay at home.

“We want to thank all staff at the hospital for their hard work at this time, and to patients and their relatives for their understanding and cooperation.”

Essential visiting only at Banff hospital

The hospital is putting measures in place to support those making an essential visit, but have asked those not to attend if they have any symptoms of illness.

The spokesperson added: “Do not come to any hospital to visit friends or family if you are feeling ill, even if you think ‘it’s just a sniffle’.

“What is a sniffle to you, might be a life-threatening flu infection to a vulnerable person.”

Essential visits include parents of a child in hospital, support during pregnancy and childbirth and situations where someone is receiving life-changing information, among other examples.

A rise in cases of flu and other respiratory illnesses are putting “enormous pressure” on NHS services across the country.

In the days before Christmas, NHS Grampian announced almost one-in-15 beds at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary were occupied by flu patients.

The health board advised vaccines “are the first line of defence” against the virus and encouraged the members of the public to protect themselves and others.