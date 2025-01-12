B9013 near Burghead closed following two-car crash

The B9013 near Burghead has been closed following a two-car crash this evening.

Police were called to the incident shortly before 6pm.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the scene and seek an alternative route.

A statement from Police Scotland reads: “The B9013, south of Burghead, is closed between the A96 and College of Roseisle following a two-car crash which was reported around 5.50pm on Sunday, 12 January, 2025.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

