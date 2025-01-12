First look ahead of opening day for Aberdeen’s new Popeyes drive-thru

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look ahead of opening day for Aberdeen’s new Popeyes drive-thru

The drive-thru is set for a sophisticated AI ordering system in the coming months.

By Jamie Sinclair
Popeyes at Wellington Circle opens Monday, January 13 at 11am.
Popeyes is opening its first dive-thru in Aberdeen at Wellington Circle.

This is the Louisiana chicken chain’s second Aberdeen location, with the Union Street store opening in April last year.

Opening to the public at 11am on Monday, April 13, early customers can expect some welcome treats.

The first three customers will receive a year’s supply of chicken sandwiches.

As well as this, the first 100 customers will also receive a free chicken sandwich.

The new ordering systems at Popeyes.
Friends and family were along for the exclusive event.

At last year’s Union Street opening, 100s of customers were queuing outside to try and win a similar prize.

Three university students were the winners last time, making their long wait worth it.

A unique feature of the new restaurant is its AI ordering service, which drive-thru customers can test out when ordering their chicken fix.

This is currently being implemented and will come into place over the next few months.

Seth and Terri Taylor.
Nathan and Nicole Edekor.

Popeyes staff looking ahead to opening day and AI ordering system

Staff are ready to go for the grand opening tomorrow.

General Manager Rachel Cree said: “I can’t wait. It’s been a long time coming. The team are all really excited and looking forward to serving Aberdeen.

“We’ve had our friends and family here tonight and it’s been great, so we should be ready for the public tomorrow.”

Operations Manager Phil Divers said: “We’re going to be up and ready to make our chicken sandwiches so we can hand them out to the lucky first 100 people that arrive.

Jane, Phil, and Eden Nobel.
Opps manager Phil Divers and GM Rachel Cree.

Phil was also excited for the upcoming AI ordering system to come into place.

He explained: “Technically it’s already here. It’s currently in the background learning the accents of our customers as they come through the drive-thru.

“In a couple of months, it will be an AI ordering system, fully equipped with an authentic Louisiana accent.

Will you test out the AI ordering system?

“I’ve already witnessed it down south and it had no problem picking up a Scottish accent.

“The technology is incredibly smart, but we will also have a member of staff overseeing it.”

What can customers expect from Popeyes Wellington Circle?

Customers can look forward to picking up their favourite Popeyes menu items such as chicken sandwiches, wraps, and tenders.

Also, from Tuesday, January 14, early commuters will be able to pick up a Popeyes breakfast which will be served from 8am – 11am.

Early birds will be able to pick up breakfast wraps, rolls and muffins, to go along with their morning coffees.

Will you be heading along to try and win a years worth of chicken sandwiches?

80 members of staff have also been hired, meaning there will be plenty of friendly faces at the restaurant.

With a vibrant colour scheme, with nods to it’s Louisiana roots, and plenty of seating options, it’s an ideal spot to stop for a bite.

Seating at Popeyes Wellington Circle.
Popeyes is famed for its Louisiana-style fried chicken.

There are four screens to order off of as well as over the counter.

And if sitting in isn’t your thing, you can be sure to test out the AI ordering system on the drive-thru once it’s fully implemented.

Conversation