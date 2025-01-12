First look ahead of opening day for Aberdeen’s new Popeyes drive-thru

Popeyes is opening its first dive-thru in Aberdeen at Wellington Circle.

This is the Louisiana chicken chain’s second Aberdeen location, with the Union Street store opening in April last year.

Opening to the public at 11am on Monday, April 13, early customers can expect some welcome treats.

The first three customers will receive a year’s supply of chicken sandwiches.

As well as this, the first 100 customers will also receive a free chicken sandwich.

At last year’s Union Street opening, 100s of customers were queuing outside to try and win a similar prize.

Three university students were the winners last time, making their long wait worth it.

A unique feature of the new restaurant is its AI ordering service, which drive-thru customers can test out when ordering their chicken fix.

This is currently being implemented and will come into place over the next few months.

Popeyes staff looking ahead to opening day and AI ordering system

Staff are ready to go for the grand opening tomorrow.

General Manager Rachel Cree said: “I can’t wait. It’s been a long time coming. The team are all really excited and looking forward to serving Aberdeen.

“We’ve had our friends and family here tonight and it’s been great, so we should be ready for the public tomorrow.”

Operations Manager Phil Divers said: “We’re going to be up and ready to make our chicken sandwiches so we can hand them out to the lucky first 100 people that arrive.

Phil was also excited for the upcoming AI ordering system to come into place.

He explained: “Technically it’s already here. It’s currently in the background learning the accents of our customers as they come through the drive-thru.

“In a couple of months, it will be an AI ordering system, fully equipped with an authentic Louisiana accent.

“I’ve already witnessed it down south and it had no problem picking up a Scottish accent.

“The technology is incredibly smart, but we will also have a member of staff overseeing it.”

What can customers expect from Popeyes Wellington Circle?

Customers can look forward to picking up their favourite Popeyes menu items such as chicken sandwiches, wraps, and tenders.

Also, from Tuesday, January 14, early commuters will be able to pick up a Popeyes breakfast which will be served from 8am – 11am.

Early birds will be able to pick up breakfast wraps, rolls and muffins, to go along with their morning coffees.

80 members of staff have also been hired, meaning there will be plenty of friendly faces at the restaurant.

With a vibrant colour scheme, with nods to it’s Louisiana roots, and plenty of seating options, it’s an ideal spot to stop for a bite.

There are four screens to order off of as well as over the counter.

And if sitting in isn’t your thing, you can be sure to test out the AI ordering system on the drive-thru once it’s fully implemented.

Will you be heading along to try and win that years supply of chicken sandwiches?