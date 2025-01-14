Air ambulance deployed and one arrested after A98 crash near Buckie between lorry and car

An air ambulance was in use this afternoon after an A98 crash between a lorry and car near Buckie.

A driver has also been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence, after a heavy goods vehicle and a car collided around 12.21pm.

Another was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital, after two ambulances and an air ambulance with trauma team were sent to the scene.

The busy road is closed at its junction with the A942, with a signed diversion currently in place.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also called to assist police at 12.21pm.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the road in the meantime as police direct traffic in Moray.

Patient taken to Dr Gray’s after A98 crash

A unit from the fire service also remains on the scene to “help make the area safe”.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12.29pm to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A98 near Buckie.

“Two ambulances and an air ambulance with trauma team were dispatched to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Dr Gray’s Hospital, Elgin.”

