Woman, 78, dies four days after A98 crash near Buckie

The driver of an HGV was arrested in connection with the two vehicle crash

By Ross Hempseed
The female driver has now died after four days in hospital. Image: Jasperimage
A 78-year-old woman has died in hospital, four days after being seriously injured in a crash on the A98 road near Buckie.

The accident involved a Nissan Micra and an HGV lorry which collided on the A98 road near Buckie at 12.25pm on Tuesday January 14.

Emergency services, including the police, ambulance and an air ambulance all attended.

The female driver of the car was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police have now confirmed that, despite the best efforts of medics, the woman died on Friday.

The 58-year-old male HGV driver was uninjured and later arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

Emergency services at the scene on the A98 near Buckie. Image: Supplied.

The A98 was closed for around 12 hours to allow crash scene investigators to carry out enquiries.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased.

“They have asked for privacy at this sad time.

“Enquiries remain ongoing as we work to establish how this collision happened.

“Anyone with information or dash-cam footage should get in contact, no matter how insignificant it may seem.”

Police Scotland can be called on 101, quoting incident number 1279 of January 14, 2025.

