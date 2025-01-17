Highland League preview: EVERY game covered as Lossiemouth and Strathspey Thistle chase vital victory

Lossiemouth and Strathspey Thistle are both seeking the boost of three precious points as two of the Breedon Highland League’s bottom three meet at Grant Park.

The Coasters are sitting 16th in the table with 10 points, but haven’t added to their tally since September 21, while the Grantown Jags are one point and two places lower.

Lossie have been buoyed by goalkeeper Arran Anderson and defenders James Leslie and Lewis McAndrew signing contract extensions and manager Steve Porter is looking for a result to reignite their season.

He said: “If we could get a win it would be massive for everyone at the club.

“We’re needing something to try to kickstart us again and if we could pick up three points that would be a big help.

“However, we know it will be a difficult game against Strathspey, but hopefully we can pick up a positive result.”

Victory for Strathspey would move them off the bottom of the table.

Boss Ryan Esson said: “We want to win and we know the importance of the game for both teams, but it’s still only three points and there are still loads of points still to play for.

“It would be a good boost to us to win, it would help the confidence and give us a good feeling around the club.

“But it’s not just about getting off the bottom, as a club we want to start climbing and moving in the right direction.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Deveronvale have secured defender Tobias Davies-Browne on loan from Dundee for the rest of the season, ahead of Saturday’s clash with Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park (2pm kick-off).

Davies-Browne initially joined the Banffers in August and will remain at Princess Royal Park for the rest of the campaign.

Clach are at full strength, while Vale are missing Ben Allan and Max Stewart.

Greg Mitchell, Jay Halliday, Nathan Meres, Zane Laird and Cole Donaldson are out of Inverurie Locos’ Harlaw Park encounter with Brora Rangers. Jordan MacRae and James Wallace are unavailable for the Cattachs.

Iain Vigurs, Jevan Anderson and Hamish MacLeod miss Banks o’ Dee’s game against Wick Academy at Spain Park. The Scorries travel without Alan Hughes, Ross Gunn, David Allan and Mark Macadie.

Keith host Formartine United at Kynoch Park and are minus Craig Gill, Jake Stewart, Ryan Spink, Callum Robertson, James Brownie and Joey Wilson due to injury, while loanees Brody Alberts and Grant Moroney can’t face their parent club. Paul Campbell is a doubt for United.

Kenny MacInnes is Nairn County’s only absentee as a full strength Forres Mechanics visit Station Park.

Ross Logan, Liam McDade, Martin MacKinnon and Ruairi Duncan remain on Rothes’ injury list for their Mackessack Park meeting with Huntly, who are without Fraser Hobday and Jamie Michie.

Turriff United aren’t in action, but have signed 18-year-old striker Miller Keir from junior side Hall Russell United on a three-and-a-half year contract. He has been loaned back to Hall Russell for the rest of the season.