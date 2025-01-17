Highland League preview: EVERY game covered as Lossiemouth and Strathspey Thistle chase vital victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League preview: EVERY game covered as Lossiemouth and Strathspey Thistle chase vital victory

We look ahead to Saturday's Breedon Highland League action.

By Callum Law
Lossiemouth manager Steve Porter is preparing to take on Strathspey Thistle in the Breedon Highland League.
Lossiemouth and Strathspey Thistle are both seeking the boost of three precious points as two of the Breedon Highland League’s bottom three meet at Grant Park.

The Coasters are sitting 16th in the table with 10 points, but haven’t added to their tally since September 21, while the Grantown Jags are one point and two places lower.

Lossie have been buoyed by goalkeeper Arran Anderson and defenders James Leslie and Lewis McAndrew signing contract extensions and manager Steve Porter is looking for a result to reignite their season.

He said: “If we could get a win it would be massive for everyone at the club.

“We’re needing something to try to kickstart us again and if we could pick up three points that would be a big help.

“However, we know it will be a difficult game against Strathspey, but hopefully we can pick up a positive result.”

Strathspey Thistle manager Ryan Esson.

Victory for Strathspey would move them off the bottom of the table.

Boss Ryan Esson said: “We want to win and we know the importance of the game for both teams, but it’s still only three points and there are still loads of points still to play for.

“It would be a good boost to us to win, it would help the confidence and give us a good feeling around the club.

“But it’s not just about getting off the bottom, as a club we want to start climbing and moving in the right direction.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Deveronvale have secured defender Tobias Davies-Browne on loan from Dundee for the rest of the season, ahead of Saturday’s clash with Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park (2pm kick-off).

Davies-Browne initially joined the Banffers in August and will remain at Princess Royal Park for the rest of the campaign.

Clach are at full strength, while Vale are missing Ben Allan and Max Stewart.

Greg Mitchell, Jay Halliday, Nathan Meres, Zane Laird and Cole Donaldson are out of Inverurie Locos’ Harlaw Park encounter with Brora Rangers. Jordan MacRae and James Wallace are unavailable for the Cattachs.

Iain Vigurs, Jevan Anderson and Hamish MacLeod miss Banks o’ Dee’s game against Wick Academy at Spain Park. The Scorries travel without Alan Hughes, Ross Gunn, David Allan and Mark Macadie.

Wick are missing David Allan for their Highland League game against Banks o’ Dee.

Keith host Formartine United at Kynoch Park and are minus Craig Gill, Jake Stewart, Ryan Spink, Callum Robertson, James Brownie and Joey Wilson due to injury, while loanees Brody Alberts and Grant Moroney can’t face their parent club. Paul Campbell is a doubt for United.

Kenny MacInnes is Nairn County’s only absentee as a full strength Forres Mechanics visit Station Park.

Ross Logan, Liam McDade, Martin MacKinnon and Ruairi Duncan remain on Rothes’ injury list for their Mackessack Park meeting with Huntly, who are without Fraser Hobday and Jamie Michie.

Turriff United aren’t in action, but have signed 18-year-old striker Miller Keir from junior side Hall Russell United on a three-and-a-half year contract. He has been loaned back to Hall Russell for the rest of the season.

