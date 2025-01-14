Remembering those who lost their lives on the A96

Over the past six years, 19 people have lost their lives in crashes and incidents along the 104-mile Inverness to Aberdeen road.

The A96 runs through dozens of towns and villages including Nairn, Forres, Elgin, Keith, Huntly and Inverurie.

To date, crashes on the route have claimed 19 lives in little more than half a decade, and every one leaves an unforgettable mark on the loved ones left behind.

Compiled below is a list of people who have lost their lives on the road from 2019 to 2024, with tributes from their loved ones.

2019

Robert Bowmer, 61, known to friends as Tony, lost his life following a crash on the A96 near Forres on January 7.

He was a keen golfer and a regular at Forres Golf Club, as well as the long-term treasurer of the Moray Federation of Community Halls and Associations, helping raise vital funds.

Shane Drury, 29, was a father from Elgin who lost his life in a crash on the A96 near Moss of Barmuckity on April 23.

His mum, Pamela Drury, said at the time, “My beautiful handsome son Shane. Fly high babes. RIP my beauty. Love you loads and loads.”

Katrina Smith, 76, from Burghead, lost her life in a crash between Nairn and Forres on April 28.

In a statement at the time, her family said: “We are devastated at the loss of our much loved Mam, Granny and Great Granny.”

Iona Duncan, 20, lived on the family farm close to Keith and was killed in a crash on June 30.

A true country girl, she was an “expert hand” in lambing. She also loved music and played the guitar.

Her parents, Alex and Irene, said: “Farming was in her blood, that’s the only thing you can say – it was in her.

“She loved animals from when she was young – sheep, cattle, everything. It’s all she ever wanted to do.”

Allan Forbes, 70, lost his life while waiting at a bus stop in Bucksburn on November 9. He was a retired bus driver on his way to visit his son.

The father-of-three was struck by a vehicle driven by Thomas Henderson, who was jailed for more than seven years.

At the time, Mr Forbes’s family said: “The loss of Allan has devastated us, and it has left a huge gap in our family that will never be filled.”

A96 incidents bring heartbreak to families of victims

Ian Meiklejohn, 80, died after his car collided with a Stagecoach bus on the A96 on the outskirts of Elgin on December 27.

Mr Meiklejohn, from Forres, had been travelling in his Dacia Duster at the time of the crash.

2020

Fabian Hall, 19, was walking from Forres to his home in Brodie, along the side of the A96, when he lost his life after being struck by a vehicle in March 2020.

To honour him, his family named his home in Brodie after him.

It is now known as Fabian’s House.

His mother Maria Hall still grieves for him and hopes his memory lives on.

Leigh-Anne Wood, 28, a mother and wife from Elgin, lost her life after a crash near Fochabers on April 28.

Her family said they were “devastated by the tragic loss of our beautiful, warm, fun-loving, caring wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to so many”.

Nicky Whyte, 48, died after being struck by a Mini Cooper while walking along the A96 between Keith and Huntly on August 17.

He had been a resident of Huntly and was a “much-loved dad, son, brother, partner, uncle, cousin and friend”.

2021

Kelly Smith, 41, lost her life in a one-car crash near Wester Hardmuir, east of Nairn on July 11.

Originally from Forres, her husband Graham Smith paid tribute to her at the time, saying: “Well it’s starting to slowly sink in that I won’t be able to see your smile hold u close or hear u speak love u always and forever my beautiful wife and mum fly high and fly free.”

Stuart Begg, 18, a talented young footballer from Keith, was killed in a crash between Keith and Huntly on July 27.

His club at the time said he always had “a joke to crack and a smile on his face” and he was described as a “lovely loon”.

Simon Musabayana, 48, lost his life after being struck by a car on A96 Great Northern Road on August 16.

He was “a much-loved father, husband and son” who was the main earner not only for his wife and three children in this country but also for his extended family in Zimbabwe.

This was according to a judge who sentenced the driver, Shaun Rimmer, to eight years in jail.

2022

John Channon MBE, 78, died on January 12, following a crash with a tractor near Auldearn.

Mr Channon, from Dyke, was a retired RAF wing commander and beloved secretary and then-chairman of Forres and District Pipe Band – as well as a talented solo musician in his own right.

2023

Andrew Wright, 34, was riding his motorcycle through the small village of Alves on July 30, when he was involved in a crash with a car in which he lost his life.

From Elgin, he was described as a “lovely, warm man” and was a keen motorcyclist.

2024

Chris Haycock, 53, and Helen Booth, 51, lost their lives in a three-vehicle crash at Redhill, near Inverness on February 12.

Originally from Bolton, they had been travelling in a Tesla car along the A96 when the incident occurred.

Chris and Helen were both rushed to the hospital, but Helen sadly died a short while later. Two days on, Chris also passed away.

David Thorne, 43, died while riding his motorcycle along the road at Huntly on March 5.

A corporal stationed at RAF Lossiemouth, he was described by colleagues as “selfless”, having given up his time to teach the new generation at the base.

Elizabeth “Diane” Gray, 80, lost her life four days after being involved in a crash on the A96 near Nairn on May 28.

From Forres, tributes at the time described her as a “lovely and wonderful woman”.

Paulina Zogota, 27, lost her life in a crash involving a lorry near Forres on November 11.

Originally from Poland, Paulina’s husband, Edgars Zogota, said she was a “light in the darkness”, taken far too soon. She also had a seven-year-old son.

Our data journalists have been tracking all the incidents on the A96 in recent years. You can see the locations of all the crashes here.

If you have lost a loved one on the A96 and wish to share their story, contact 07977 043630.