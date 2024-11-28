A96 review makes case AGAINST full dualling – and suggests bypasses at Elgin and Keith

A long-awaited A96 review has today made the case against fully dualling between Aberdeen and Inverness and instead suggested improvements including new bypasses at Elgin and Keith.

Consultants Jacobs Aecom’s independent review of the A96 corridor plans outline a “refined” package of eight options.

New bypasses are suggested for Elgin and Keith, along with improvements on the Aberdeen to Inverness railway line and targeted road safety improvements.

The review was ordered in 2021 when the Greens joined the SNP-led government. The party is out of government again and the dualling promise remains official SNP policy.

The dualling of the A96 from Inverness to Nairn, including Nairn bypass, is separate from the wider A96 review process.

The SNP promised to dual the route between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030.

What does the review say?

The findings were published on Thursday morning, hours before Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop was due to deliver a statement at Holyrood.

The document lays out a “refined package” of eight measures, which consultants score more favourably than full dualling.

Consultants say new bypasses at Elgin and Keith will deliver economic benefits for all drivers through “shorter journeys, reduced congestion and fewer delays”.

Three distinct improvements to the railway between Aberdeen and Inverness have been included within the eight options.

These include line-speed improvements to cut journey times to two hours, down from around two hours and 25 minutes.

Other rail measures include the provision of passing loops to enable a more frequent passenger service and the provision of freight facilities.

Road safety improvements have also been suggested, such as improved overtaking opportunities and junction improvements.

Full dualling: ‘Major negative effects’

The report says full dualling is likely to have “major negative effects” when assessed against environmental criteria.

The report reads: “This is mainly due to the construction footprint but also adverse effects of greenhouse gas emissions and local air quality from traffic emissions during the operational phase.”

Scottish Tory North East MSP Liam Kerr said the report shows the “deck has been stacked against most of the project ever being started”.

The draft outcomes of the A96 Corridor Review have now been published for public consultation before a final decision can be reached by the Scottish Government.