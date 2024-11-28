A96 review makes case AGAINST full dualling – and suggests bypasses at Elgin and Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A96 review makes case AGAINST full dualling – and suggests bypasses at Elgin and Keith

The SNP government's policy is to fully dual the route but a long-awaited independent review has rated the scheme less favourably than other options.

By Adele Merson
The SNP promised to fully dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
A long-awaited A96 review has today made the case against fully dualling between Aberdeen and Inverness and instead suggested improvements including new bypasses at Elgin and Keith.

Consultants Jacobs Aecom’s independent review of the A96 corridor plans outline a “refined” package of eight options.

New bypasses are suggested for Elgin and Keith, along with improvements on the Aberdeen to Inverness railway line and targeted road safety improvements.

The review was ordered in 2021 when the Greens joined the SNP-led government. The party is out of government again and the dualling promise remains official SNP policy.

The dualling of the A96 from Inverness to Nairn, including Nairn bypass, is separate from the wider A96 review process.

The SNP promised to dual the route between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030.

What does the review say?

The findings were published on Thursday morning, hours before Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop was due to deliver a statement at Holyrood.

The document lays out a “refined package” of eight measures, which consultants score more favourably than full dualling.

Consultants say new bypasses at Elgin and Keith will deliver economic benefits for all drivers through “shorter journeys, reduced congestion and fewer delays”.

Three distinct improvements to the railway between Aberdeen and Inverness have been included within the eight options.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

These include line-speed improvements to cut journey times to two hours, down from around two hours and 25 minutes.

Other rail measures include the provision of passing loops to enable a more frequent passenger service and the provision of freight facilities.

Road safety improvements have also been suggested, such as improved overtaking opportunities and junction improvements.

Full dualling: ‘Major negative effects’

The report says full dualling is likely to have “major negative effects” when assessed against environmental criteria.

The report reads: “This is mainly due to the construction footprint but also adverse effects of greenhouse gas emissions and local air quality from traffic emissions during the operational phase.”

A96 dualling route between Aberdeen and Inverness. Image: DC Thomson

Scottish Tory North East MSP Liam Kerr said the report shows the “deck has been stacked against most of the project ever being started”.

The draft outcomes of the A96 Corridor Review have now been published for public consultation before a final decision can be reached by the Scottish Government.

