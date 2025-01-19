St Giles Centre: Well-known Elgin businessman believes closure-hit mall could thrive again under a new owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

St Giles Centre: Well-known Elgin businessman believes closure-hit mall could thrive again under a new owner

Businessman Graeme MacKenzie describes the St Giles' Centre closure as a "major disaster". However, he thinks there is still potential for the building to be a success.

Businessman Graeme MacKenzie shares his thoughts on the future with the St Giles Centre set to close next week. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Elgin businessman Graeme MacKenzie believes the St Giles Centre could be a success under a new owner.

Next week, the shopping centre will close its doors. Businesses inside the centre are on the hunt for new homes.

He describes the centre’s closure as a “major disaster” for the town.

However, he is still optimistic the High Street building could be brought back into use as a shopping centre at some point.

Our coverage of St Giles closure. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Mr MacKenzie was the owner of the iconic toyshop Junners in Elgin for years. 

The shop brings back many memories for locals like purchasing their first bike or toys.

Now he owns commercial units in town and rents them out to local businesses.

Graeme Mackenzie pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For him, the closure of the St Giles Centre doesn’t necessarily mean the end for the building.

He said: “Personally I think like everyone thinks that the closure is a major disaster.

“However, it might be an opportunity to see the redevelopment of the facility. It has been in decline for such a period of time and major investment is required.

“I’m sure the St Giles Centre will be available at a knock-down price – which would allow a major company to invest a serious amount of money.”

Inside St Giles Centre
Mr Mackenzie acknowledged the new owner would need to have major drive and give retailers the confidence to return.

He added: “It would need to be a company of worth such that national companies or other traders would have confidence in entering back into the premises.

“I certainly don’t want to see it become anything other than a shopping centre because I think it requires one to to create footfall.

“I don’t want to see the St Giles Centre lying empty for 10 or 20 years. ”

St Giles Centre.

Meanwhile, he called for changes with the non-domestic rates system.

Business rates are a form of property tax which help pay for local council services.

The Scottish Government is responsible for making decisions about and setting non-domestic rates.

Councils administer and collect the tax.

Inside St Giles Centre.
He said: “The burden of non-domestic rates on vacant properties is absolutely ridiculous in my opinion.

“If a property doesn’t generate any money, they should not be subject to a tax.

“This situation is an opportunity for  politicians to review non domestic rates and waive it in my opinion.

“And if not changed and we will continue to see more retail premises in the town centres decline and fall in disrepair.”

Future of car park

Exterior of St Giles Centre car park.
St Giles car park is owned by the council.

The businessman says the local authority repairing the car park could be key in St Giles thriving as a shopping centre again.

The upper levels of the multi storey have been closed for three years with the loss of nearly 200 parking spaces.

The bottom two floors are both at ground level remain open as they do not rely on deck slabs for support.

Inside St Giles Centre car park.
He said: “Shopping centres still work and car parking is critical to the success.

“So if the centre is ever brought back into use as a retail centre.

“It would require the car park up and running again completely.”

However, Moray Council has previously ruled out repairs to the car park due to them not being “value for money”.

And they say there is “sufficient” parking in the town centre.

Now a spokeswoman said: “The car park will continue to operate as it is just now.”

Conversation