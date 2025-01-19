St Giles Centre: Well-known Elgin businessman believes closure-hit mall could thrive again under a new owner

Elgin businessman Graeme MacKenzie believes the St Giles Centre could be a success under a new owner.

Next week, the shopping centre will close its doors. Businesses inside the centre are on the hunt for new homes.

He describes the centre’s closure as a “major disaster” for the town.

However, he is still optimistic the High Street building could be brought back into use as a shopping centre at some point.

Mr MacKenzie was the owner of the iconic toyshop Junners in Elgin for years.

The shop brings back many memories for locals like purchasing their first bike or toys.

Now he owns commercial units in town and rents them out to local businesses.

For him, the closure of the St Giles Centre doesn’t necessarily mean the end for the building.

He said: “Personally I think like everyone thinks that the closure is a major disaster.

“However, it might be an opportunity to see the redevelopment of the facility. It has been in decline for such a period of time and major investment is required.

“I’m sure the St Giles Centre will be available at a knock-down price – which would allow a major company to invest a serious amount of money.”

Mr Mackenzie acknowledged the new owner would need to have major drive and give retailers the confidence to return.

He added: “It would need to be a company of worth such that national companies or other traders would have confidence in entering back into the premises.

“I certainly don’t want to see it become anything other than a shopping centre because I think it requires one to to create footfall.

“I don’t want to see the St Giles Centre lying empty for 10 or 20 years. ”

Meanwhile, he called for changes with the non-domestic rates system.

Business rates are a form of property tax which help pay for local council services.

The Scottish Government is responsible for making decisions about and setting non-domestic rates.

Councils administer and collect the tax.

He said: “The burden of non-domestic rates on vacant properties is absolutely ridiculous in my opinion.

“If a property doesn’t generate any money, they should not be subject to a tax.

“This situation is an opportunity for politicians to review non domestic rates and waive it in my opinion.

“And if not changed and we will continue to see more retail premises in the town centres decline and fall in disrepair.”

Future of car park

The businessman says the local authority repairing the car park could be key in St Giles thriving as a shopping centre again.

The upper levels of the multi storey have been closed for three years with the loss of nearly 200 parking spaces.

The bottom two floors are both at ground level remain open as they do not rely on deck slabs for support.

He said: “Shopping centres still work and car parking is critical to the success.

“So if the centre is ever brought back into use as a retail centre.

“It would require the car park up and running again completely.”

However, Moray Council has previously ruled out repairs to the car park due to them not being “value for money”.

And they say there is “sufficient” parking in the town centre.

Now a spokeswoman said: “The car park will continue to operate as it is just now.”

