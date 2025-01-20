Loch Ness road to be closed as work to prevent dangerous rockfalls is carried out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Loch Ness road to be closed as work to prevent dangerous rockfalls is carried out

A 110 mile detour will be in place during the boulder removal project

By Ross Hempseed
Boulders have tumbled down onto the A82 carriageway on a number of occasions in recent years, including one rockfall near Urquhart Castle.
Work to prevent rockfalls is to be carried out on the A82 road. Image: Supplied.

A busy road running along the banks of Loch Ness is to be closed to allow for work to prevent potentially dangerous rockfalls from happening.

The project will include “controlled boulder removal” to improve safety on the A82 between Invermoriston and Drumnadrochit.

Bear Scotland is carrying out the work on three consecutive Saturday nights, on February 1, 8 and 15.

Motorists will face a 110 mile detour as engineers work on the hillside slopes.

The A82 is a heavily-used route linking Fort William and Inverness.

It has in the past been closed on a number of occasions due to rockfall incidents.

In 2022, a rockfall near Drumnadrochit caused delays along the A82.

And back in 2017 two separate rockfalls along the route caused significant travel disruption.

Bear Scotland confirmed the A82 will be closed between 11pm each Saturday and 5am on the Sunday.

A diversion route will be signposted during the work period using the A86 and A9.

Drivers will face a diversion of more than 110 miles to get from Invermoriston to Inverness.

Bear Scotland’s Ian Stewart said: “We understand that road closures can be frustrating for road users and apologise for any inconvenience caused by these essential safety improvements.

“The removal of boulders from the rock slope will help to protect drivers and ensure the continued safe operation of the A82.”

