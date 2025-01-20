Loch Ness road to be closed as work to prevent dangerous rockfalls is carried out

A busy road running along the banks of Loch Ness is to be closed to allow for work to prevent potentially dangerous rockfalls from happening.

The project will include “controlled boulder removal” to improve safety on the A82 between Invermoriston and Drumnadrochit.

Bear Scotland is carrying out the work on three consecutive Saturday nights, on February 1, 8 and 15.

Motorists will face a 110 mile detour as engineers work on the hillside slopes.

The A82 is a heavily-used route linking Fort William and Inverness.

It has in the past been closed on a number of occasions due to rockfall incidents.

In 2022, a rockfall near Drumnadrochit caused delays along the A82.

And back in 2017 two separate rockfalls along the route caused significant travel disruption.

Bear Scotland confirmed the A82 will be closed between 11pm each Saturday and 5am on the Sunday.

A diversion route will be signposted during the work period using the A86 and A9.

Drivers will face a diversion of more than 110 miles to get from Invermoriston to Inverness.

Bear Scotland’s Ian Stewart said: “We understand that road closures can be frustrating for road users and apologise for any inconvenience caused by these essential safety improvements.

“The removal of boulders from the rock slope will help to protect drivers and ensure the continued safe operation of the A82.”