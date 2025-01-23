Debate: What should the St Giles Centre be used for now after shopping centre closes its doors?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Debate: What should the St Giles Centre be used for now after shopping centre closes its doors?

The Elgin shopping centre has now been closed permanently with little indication about what its long-term future could hold.

By David Mackay
Security guard locking gates of St Giles Centre.
The St Giles Centre closed its doors permanently this week. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Businesses at the St Giles Centre have moved out, the doors have been locked and it is now the largest empty building in Elgin.

The mall is at the heart of the High Street and at its peak was a thriving and bustling place for  shoppers.

However, a huge £750,000 unpaid business rates bill forced owners to close after Moray Council launched legal action to chase the money.

The closure of the shopping centre, which opened in 1991, has left a gaping hole in Elgin’s High Street and made 13 businesses homeless.

It has sparked conversations about what should happen next, and what could be a viable future for the building.

What would you like to see in the St Giles Centre? Let us know in the comments section below.

Some have called for it to be reopened as a shopping centre with reduced rents in an attempt to entice more retailers.

Others have suggested specific businesses for the site including Primark and Ikea.

There have also been calls for the shopping centre to be completely revamped.

Suggestions have included a cinema, a hotel or a nightclub.

What has unified all of the suggestions is a desire for the St Giles Centre not to be left empty for years.

Do you agree with any of the suggestions? Or do you have your own idea of what should happen next to the St Giles Centre?

Have your say on the future of the St Giles Centre in the comments below

Conversation