Remembering Kurt Hahn: The Jew who fled Nazi Germany and built a legacy in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Remembering Kurt Hahn: The Jew who fled Nazi Germany and built a legacy in Moray

A plaque has been unveiled at Gordonstoun, the school he founded after escaping the fascist regime.

By Ellie Milne
Kurt Hahn
Kurt Hahn founded Gordonstoun School after leaving Germany in the 1930s. Image: Gordonstoun School.

It is believed Gordonstoun founder Kurt Hahn first visited Moray while he was studying at Oxford.

The “cold and rainy” region in the north of Scotland was perfect for a man who reportedly could not tolerate sunlight.

Years later, when he was forced to flee from his home in Nazi Germany, Hahn returned to the north-east.

The passionate educator went on the open Gordonstoun School, near Duffus, in 1934, with the late Prince Philip one of his first students.

Today, his remarkable legacy was recognised with the unveiling of a new plaque at the school ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day.

Kurt Hahn plaque
The plaque unveiled by the Association of Jewish Refugees on Sunday. Image: Gordonstoun School.

Escaping Nazi Germany

Hahn was born into a wealthy Jewish family in Germany in 1886.

Although he loved to read and write, he hated the education system which focused on tests rather than pupils’ passions.

He was determined to create a school where students could “do” things instead of only listening to teachers.

After working with the German Foreign Office during the First World War, Hahn got a job as private secretary to Prince Max von Baden.

It was in the prince’s family castle that Schule Schloss Salem – the Salem Castle School – was opened in 1920.

Hahn developed the “Seven Laws of Salem” which guided the education at the Southern Germany school, as well as the other educational facilities he went on to open.

Gordonstoun School
Gordonstoun School first opened in 1934. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

However, Hahn actively spoke out against Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party and was eventually forced to leave his home country and beloved school.

After spending five days in prison in March 1933, Hahn moved to the UK where he settled in Moray.

Kurt Hahn honoured at Gordonstoun

The Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR) unveiled a new plaque at Gordonstoun today to honour the memory and achievements of Hahn, who died in 1974.

An interfaith service was also held to mark his courage in standing up against the Nazi regime.

The Princess Royal meets current Gordonstoun pupils at the plaque unveiling. Image: Alexander Wyver-Northam

During the service, a letter was read out by The Princess Royal, who is also a warden at Gordonstoun.

She wrote: “This plaque will be a permanent monument, informing students, teachers and visitors of Kurt Hahn’s bravery and accomplishments.

“It will serve as a reminder of how it came to be that Hahn came here to Gordonstoun, and also serves as a warning of what happens when a society succumbs to the dangers of indifference in the face of extremism and racial hatred”

‘An everlasting tribute’

The plaque was unveiled by former Gordonstoun pupil and AJR member, Michael Flesch, whose father was a student at the Salem School before Hahn fled to Scotland.

The school’s principal, Peter Green, said it served as “an everlasting tribute” to a man who was “ahead of his time in his thinking.

Peter Green Gordonstoun principal
Gordonstoun principal Peter Green. Image: Gordonstoun School.

Frank Harding MBE, who devised the AJR plaque scheme, added: “Having been briefly imprisoned as both a Jew and a notable and prominent outspoken critic of the Nazi regime, Kurt Hahn fled to Britain in 1933.

“He brought with him the ethos and values he inculcated at Salem in Germany and which have enabled Gordonstoun to burnish its international reputation as a leading and inspiring institution of learning.

“The plaque recognises Hahn’s remarkable contribution to British society and forms part of the AJR’s mission to bring awareness of how Nazi oppression and the Holocaust impacted the lives of people who rebuilt their lives in this country.”

Conversation