Elgin street named in honour of late Scottish independence icon Winnie Ewing

An Elgin street on the Findrassie development will be named after the late SNP politician Winnie Ewing, it has been announced.

Winnie Way will be part of the next phase of the Findrassie development, which is located in the north of of the town, along the Lossiemouth Road.

The council has said this was the first opportunity to “honour her memory” following her death in 2023.

The veteran nationalist icon, who officially opened the Scottish Parliament in 1999, passed away aged 93 on June 21, 2023.

Ms Ewing represented seats in the north and north-east for more than a quarter of a century during her lengthy political career.

She stunned Britain when she became one of the SNP’s first ever elected politicians in a shock by-election more than 50 years ago.

In a career that spanned four decades, Ewing served in the House of Commons as MP for Hamilton (1967-70) and Moray and Nairn (1974-79).

She represented the Highlands and islands in the Scottish Parliament as a regional list MSP from 1999 to 2003.

What is the Findrassie development?

The Findrassie housing development has been spearheaded by Pitgaveny Estates with Moray Council and is taking shape on what is predominantly farmland.

In total, the site extends to a massive 135 hectares, which is about a quarter of the size of the entire RAF Lossiemouth base.

The homes are part of the Barratt development next to the A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road.

In all, 1,650 new homes, a new primary school, retail units and dozens of new roads are due to be built in Elgin over the next 20 to 25 years.

Seven streets in the Findrassie housing development have already been named after inspirational Elgin and Moray women – with Winnie Way now joining the list.

Meg Farquhar Street: Meg Farquhar was the first female professional golfer in Britain. At the age of just 19 she became the resident professional at Lossiemouth’s Moray Golf Club in 1929.

Meg Farquhar was the first female professional golfer in Britain. At the age of just 19 she became the resident professional at Lossiemouth’s Moray Golf Club in 1929. Lavinia Malcolm Lane: Forres-born Lavinia Malcolm was a prominent suffragette. She became the first female to be elected to a local council in 1907. She later became the first female lord provost in Scotland in 1913.

Forres-born Lavinia Malcolm was a prominent suffragette. She became the first female to be elected to a local council in 1907. She later became the first female lord provost in Scotland in 1913. Ethel Fenwick Grove: Ethel Fenwick was born on the outskirts of Elgin and campaigned for safeguards in the nursing profession. Her work ensured professionals were registered with a nationally recognised certificate.

Ethel Fenwick was born on the outskirts of Elgin and campaigned for safeguards in the nursing profession. Her work ensured professionals were registered with a nationally recognised certificate. Lady MacBeth Drive: Recognised as being the first queen of Scotland.

Recognised as being the first queen of Scotland. Marjory Gilzean Parade: The mother of Major General Anderson, who raised her child in the ruins of Elgin Cathedral. Anderson amassed a vast fortune in his life. He left money as a legacy to form what is now Anderson’s care home.

The mother of Major General Anderson, who raised her child in the ruins of Elgin Cathedral. Anderson amassed a vast fortune in his life. He left money as a legacy to form what is now Anderson’s care home. Isobel Gowdie Road: She made several detailed confessions to witchcraft in 1662, for unknown reasons.

She made several detailed confessions to witchcraft in 1662, for unknown reasons. Kim Murray Court: A talented musician who conducted the Moray Music Festival and was made an MBE in 1971.

Councillors from across political divides supported proposal

SNP councillor Jeremie Fernandes, who represents Elgin City North, said: “Winnie Ewing was a giant of Scottish politics and held a special place in the hearts of people in Moray.

“It is only right that we honour her legacy by naming a street after her at the earliest opportunity.

“The fact that councillors from across political divides supported this proposal speaks volumes about the impact she had—not just on the SNP, but on Scotland as a whole.

“Her contribution to public life was immense, and this small tribute ensures that her name remains part of the community she served so passionately.”