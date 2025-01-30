Stonehaven councillor tells people to save their own homes from flooding amid threat to stop sandbags

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven councillor tells people to save their own homes from flooding amid threat to stop sandbags

The local authority could stop handing out sandbags to residents ahead of stormy weather but said "no decisions had been taken".

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Waves at Stonehaven. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

As Aberdeenshire Council tackles a major cash drought, cash-strapped leaders have warned they could stop protecting homes from flooding.

The local authority is battling to plug a funding gap of tens of millions, and has warned that cuts once thought off-limits will have to be considered.

And residents who have become used to council help to stop their homes from flooding are being warned of one potential saving – with £630,500 devoted to alleviation efforts over the last year.

Back in October, a budget survey was launched – giving residents the chance to have their say on some potential savings.

A proposal to cease all council flood protection assistance came out on top with 46% of participants suggesting that would not affect them…

What is at risk of being cut?

If a serious flood event is expected, the local authority offers sandbags for residents to collect at its depots.

The council has a small stock of floodgates, vent guards and floodsaxs that are available to be purchased too.

But, this might come to an end soon.

Infrastructure services committee chairman, Alan Turner explained: “Where we are challenged is on things like sandbags, which are single-use items.

“These are not statutory that we have to provide that as a council.”

He added: “Sandbags and the filling of them, we have done for a number of years to communities which are at risk of overtopping.

“We know a number of other councils who are in a similar sort of situation to ourselves don’t actually provide that.

“These things are being looked at.”

Stonehaven councillor says ‘take care of your own homes’

The Stonehaven councillor revealed the matter is very personal to him.

“I live within an area which is at risk of flooding, I have my own personal property level protection there,” he revealed.

“I’m also aware that I am the one, as the property owner, that is actually responsible for the resilience of my property.”

Warnings from residents at risk…

But feedback from the consultation suggested this was still important to many across the region.

One resident believed stopping any help was a “recipe for disaster” and another said the suggestion was “very backwards thinking”.

While someone simply stated: “Flooding budget should be increased, not reduced.

“This is madness.”

Another comment read: “I cannot fathom how you would consider stopping any flooding resources, this team are vital to some communities.

“Climate change will only increase this demand!”

