Stonehaven councillor tells people to save their own homes from flooding amid threat to stop sandbags

As Aberdeenshire Council tackles a major cash drought, cash-strapped leaders have warned they could stop protecting homes from flooding.

The local authority is battling to plug a funding gap of tens of millions, and has warned that cuts once thought off-limits will have to be considered.

And residents who have become used to council help to stop their homes from flooding are being warned of one potential saving – with £630,500 devoted to alleviation efforts over the last year.

Back in October, a budget survey was launched – giving residents the chance to have their say on some potential savings.

A proposal to cease all council flood protection assistance came out on top with 46% of participants suggesting that would not affect them…

What is at risk of being cut?

If a serious flood event is expected, the local authority offers sandbags for residents to collect at its depots.

The council has a small stock of floodgates, vent guards and floodsaxs that are available to be purchased too.

But, this might come to an end soon.

Infrastructure services committee chairman, Alan Turner explained: “Where we are challenged is on things like sandbags, which are single-use items.

“These are not statutory that we have to provide that as a council.”

He added: “Sandbags and the filling of them, we have done for a number of years to communities which are at risk of overtopping.

“We know a number of other councils who are in a similar sort of situation to ourselves don’t actually provide that.

“These things are being looked at.”

Stonehaven councillor says ‘take care of your own homes’

The Stonehaven councillor revealed the matter is very personal to him.

“I live within an area which is at risk of flooding, I have my own personal property level protection there,” he revealed.

“I’m also aware that I am the one, as the property owner, that is actually responsible for the resilience of my property.”

Warnings from residents at risk…

But feedback from the consultation suggested this was still important to many across the region.

One resident believed stopping any help was a “recipe for disaster” and another said the suggestion was “very backwards thinking”.

While someone simply stated: “Flooding budget should be increased, not reduced.

“This is madness.”

Another comment read: “I cannot fathom how you would consider stopping any flooding resources, this team are vital to some communities.

“Climate change will only increase this demand!”

